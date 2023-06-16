Incumbent Neabsco District representative Victor Angry, a first-term Democrat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, is facing a primary challenge from a local high school teacher and football coach.
Angry was first elected in a 2019 special election, replacing the late longtime Neabsco Supervisor John D. Jenkins, who was previously the board’s longest serving member. Angry went on to win the general election that year in an uncontested race.
Nate ‘Coach’ Murphy
Murphy, a Democrat who works at C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge teaching government and world history and heading the football team, is challenging Angry with hopes to bring more affordable housing to Prince William County while also supporting teachers and first responders.
“I don’t want to be known as a politician. I don’t want to be known as a Democrat,” he said. “I want to be known better as a person who’s working to make Neabsco a better place for everyone to live and work.”
Murphy proposed the county work with developers to build additional workforce housing and have them pay into a trust to offset costs for homebuyers. First responders and teachers should be first in line to access those homes, he said.
Murphy is concerned Prince William County Public Schools is shedding talent because some teachers feel the administration isn’t making enough internal hires, creating a sense that there aren’t opportunities for upward mobility within the system. He wants to enable teachers to collectively bargain for not just wages, but also improving their work environment by facilitating clear promotion guidelines.
The candidate also hopes to advocate for fire and rescue and jail workers to receive more competitive wages.
Building relationships within and beyond county agencies is also a top priority for Murphy. “We're not helping each other in jurisdictions. We’ve kind of become partisan,” he said. “We've got to get back to where local government is fighting to helping find solutions to local problems.” Murphy also proposed seeking out a private partnership to build an indoor track and tennis facility for the county, which he said is a needed amenity.
He touted his endorsement from Ernestine Jenkins, wife of the late supervisor who led the Neabsco District for more than 35 years.
“I was able to witness firsthand for over 37 years how a servant leader is to serve their community, that was my late husband, John Jenkins,” Ernestine Jenkins said in a statement on the candidate’s website. “I have now had the chance to get to know Nate Murphy. I see his care, and his love for the Neabsco Community. I know that Nate will be a servant leader we can all be proud of.”
Victor Angry
In his reelection announcement, Angry said he wants to continue working to build trust in his leadership with the community, which he said helped him win in the past. “I want to work with the community so that they can trust their elected officials, which has been a battle,” he said.
Angry hopes to solve Prince William’s housing shortage through programs that offer more affordable homes -- a mix of condos, apartments and townhomes, he said. The candidate also proposed a plan to increase the county’s commercial tax base to, in turn, lower property taxes for residents. “What tax can we necessarily get rid of that will benefit the citizens of Prince William County while still having a revenue stream in place that allows us to do everything that we have?” he said.
He plans to continue the work he helped spearhead on the county’s speed-enforcement cameras that were recently implemented to enforce driver speeds at several intersections and near schools.
Angry, a military veteran, also intends to finish the Americans in Wartime Experience project started by Jenkins. The project is a museum that honors veterans of major American conflicts. The site of the museum was donated by a local family and is located just south of Potomac Mills Mall on 70 acres of land.
Angry vowed to work across party lines to find compromises with Republican members of the board. “At the end of the day it’s about the people. It’s not about the parties,” he said. “And I know that it’s tough to say, but I think that’s where we’re having our most challenges because we’re on both ends and we’re literally ripping this apart instead of trying to find that middle balance and bring us all together.”
