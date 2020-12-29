The Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Resource Commission, local police and fire departments late Tuesday afternoon were still searching for a driver who crashed his box truck off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel this morning near Virginia Beach.
Authorities received a 911 call at 8:26 a.m. about the 20-foot truck going off the side of the bridge in the northbound lanes near the second island of the bridge complex. Witnesses reported seeing the truck go into the water and a man exit and drift west, according to the Coast Guard.
Sector Virginia watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast for mariners to keep a lookout for the man.
Searching are:
- A 45-foot Response Boat-medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles
- The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Hawk
- An MH-60 Jawyhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C.
- Boatcrews from Virginia Marine Resource Commission
- Shore crews from local police and fire departments
The Coast Guard said there is no current impact to the waterways from debris or pollution at this time.
The 17.6-mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel opened in 1964 and crosses over and under open waters where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean. Shortly after it opened, the bridge complex was named one of the seven engineering wonders of the modern world.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the man are asked to call the Sector Virginia command center at 757-483-8567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.