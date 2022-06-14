Republican Manassas Councilmember Theresa Coates Ellis announced that she’ll seek a second term on the council in this fall’s general election.
According to an announcement on her campaign website Thursday, Coates Ellis has met the signature requirements and will appear on the general election ballot on Election Day Nov. 8.
Last summer, Coates Ellis launched a run for Congress in Virginia’s 10th District but lost in the Republican primary to retired Navy captain Hung Cao. Coates Ellis is one of just two Republicans on the City Council currently, along with Lynn Forkell Greene, who’s also running this fall to keep the seat she won in an uncontested special election last year.
Serving in the council’s political minority for the better part of four years now, Coates Ellis has frequently lobbied for a reduced tax burden and this year fought in vain to keep effective tax levels even by reducing the city’s real estate tax amid rising property values.
She’s also led the city’s initiative to be more bee-friendly. She helped to start the Manassas Bee Festival, which will be held for the second year later this month, and she regularly espouses the importance of pollinators for our food supply and the ecosystem.
“I will continue to fight against higher taxes and wasteful spending and will support safety for our City of Manassas community, residents, businesses, families, and students,” Coates Ellis said in her announcement. “I have been a champion to our small businesses and future workforce, and I will continue to help them to recover from COVID-19, grow, and thrive for the future.”
Coates Ellis could not be reached by InsideNoVa.
Coates Ellis runs Tackle Management Corp., a communications and marketing company she founded. A graduate of George Mason University, she has served as the president of the Bull Run Rotary Club, on the Manassas Regional Airport Commission and the Historic Manassas committee.
In 2020, she ran for mayor to replace longtime Republican incumbent Hal Parrish II, but was defeated by Democrat Michelle Davis-Younger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.