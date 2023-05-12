The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments has forecast a Code Orange air day for the metropolitan Washington region today. Code Orange levels mean the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
On unhealthy air days, COG advises the following health precautions:
- Children and older adults should reduce outdoor activities.
- Healthy individuals should limit strenuous work or exercise, especially outdoors.
- Individuals with respiratory and heart ailments, emphysema, asthma, or chronic bronchitis should limit their activity level. If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.
- Residents can check current air quality conditions on COG's website or by downloading a free air quality app from Clean Air Partners.
On unhealthy air days, residents are encouraged to take the following actions to help reduce pollution:
- Turn off lights and electronics when not in use and follow tips from your electric utility about how to use less electricity to cool your home.
- Avoid lawn mowing or use an electric mower.
- Use transit, carpool, or work from home to limit driving. Fill up your gas tank during evening hours.
COG provides air quality forecasts and current air quality conditions for metropolitan Washington. It also educates the public about voluntary actions people can take to reduce pollution and the health risks of bad air quality through its Clean Air Partners program, which is co-sponsored by the Baltimore Metropolitan Council.
