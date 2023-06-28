Where there’s smoke, there’s Canadian wildfires, and the smog is drifting back to the D.C. area. Here’s what you need to know.
Air quality for today is at a “Code Orange,” which would be unhealthy for sensitive groups — according to D.C.-area agencies, including the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
Physical activity should be limited for children, older adults and people with asthma and other respiratory conditions.
‘Milky look to the sky’
“Northwesterly winds will transport wildfire smoke back into the region on Wednesday,” WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.
This time, though, the smoke will be high in the atmosphere — around 20,000 to 25,000 feet, so Stinneford said “we’ll have a milky look to the sky.”
Earlier this month, air quality and visibility plummeted when the D.C. area had a “Code Purple” air quality.
“This is not going to be like the smoke that we saw earlier in the month, but we are going to be looking out for some haze that could cause some issues for unhealthy and sensitive groups,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña.
Stinneford said the smoke is taking a “circuitous route to get here” — through Canada, the Midwest and then the D.C. area — and that the smoke should be out of the region by Friday.
Forecast
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds and haze. Winds: Northwest 5-10+ mph. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds: Northwest 5 mph. Lows in the low to upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NW to SW 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM thunderstorm. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.