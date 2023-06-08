Smoke remains heavy today across the D.C. area, with a Code Red air quality alert in effect for most of Northern Virginia.
Under northerly winds, smoke will continue to be pushed south over the area, resulting in poor air quality and visibility potentially less than 2 miles.
"Some improvement is likely through the day, but the smoke likely will continue to affect the area at times until a front on Friday potentially brings some reprieve to fine particle concentrations," the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement Thursday morning.
Northern Virginia is under a Code Red air quality alert, meaning the air is unhealthy for the general population.
"If you are under a Code Red Air Quality Alert, everyone should keep outdoor activities light and short," the weather service said.
Local school divisions have canceled all field trips and outdoor activities for the day due air quality.
The effects of air pollution on people can be minimized by avoiding strenuous outdoor activity or exercising indoors. Go indoors if you have symptoms.
"Rising temperatures, prolonged droughts and changing rain patterns are making many of North America's forests more prone to fire.' Robert Scheller, Professor of Forestry at North Carolina State University
Welcome to the new normal.
