The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments has forecast a Code Red air quality day for the D.C. region Thursday. Code Red means the air is unhealthy for everyone.
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires returned to the area Wednesday on northwest winds as nearly 500 fires continued to burn.
Officials advise those with heart or lung disease like asthma or emphysema, older adults, and children to avoid long or intense outdoor activities. Healthy individuals should limit long or intense outdoor activities.
The U.S Environmental Protection Agency also recommends the following during wildfire events:
- Take it easier during smoky times. If you can see or smell smoke, avoid strenuous activities such as mowing the lawn or going for a run.
- Reschedule outdoor work tasks and activities to a time when air quality improves. If outdoor tasks and activities cannot be rescheduled and must be conducted when air quality is poor, it is recommended that individuals reduce smoke inhalation by limiting the time spent outdoors and take frequent breaks indoors.
- If you must work outdoors, choosing a mask that will protect you like an N95 respirator mask. Cloth masks will not protect you from wildfire smoke.
- Using a portable air cleaner in one or more rooms. If you have a central air system in your home, use it to filter the air.
On unhealthy air days, COG advises the following actions to improve the air:
- Avoid lawn mowing or use an electric mower.
- Use gas or electric grills instead of charcoal.
- Fill your vehicles' gas tank after sunset.
- Take transit, carpool, or work from home.
- Turn off lights and electronics when not in use and follow tips from your electric utility about how to use less electricity to cool your home.
