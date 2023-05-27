Country music star Coffey Anderson will perform at DC ConnX's biannual benefit on June 1.
The event will be from 6 to 11 p.m. at 2 Silos Brewing Co., 9925 Discovery Blvd. in Manassas. The Alley Cats will open for Anderson.
DC ConnX is a networking group for data center and technology professionals in the Washington area.
Tickets for the June 1 event start at $185 and include the concert, dinner and drinks. The first 1,000 ticket purchasers will also receive a free blue LED cowboy hat and a concert t-shirt. Proceeds will support first responders, military veterans and education. DC ConnX's previous benefits have raised $135,000 to support nonprofits such as Loudoun First Responders Foundation, Chariots of Honor and Operation Heal Our Patriots of Samaritan’s Purse.
“It will be an incredible night of industry, community, music and fun,” said Allen Tucker, founder and CEO of DC ConnX. “This event is known as one of the highlights of the year for data industry leaders, and we have a wonderful time coming together to support the broader community and core values."
Anderson has been touring since 2004, but DC ConnX is only his second performance in Virginia. He entered the popular music scene through his YouTube channel. He and his family were the subject of a Netflix TV show, “County Ever After,” released in 2020.
Begun May 2019 in Northern Virginia by active data center community professionals, the opening act, the Alley Cats, cover top 40 rock and roll hits.
Tickets are available at www.dcconnx.com.
