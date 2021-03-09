Prince William County police are still searching for clues nearly 12 years after a Dale City man was found slain in the woods near U.S. 1.
Pablo Cruz Gamez, 31, was found in the woods behind 13976 Jefferson Davis Highway, which is U.S. 1, on March 15, 2009. The road has since been renamed Richmond Highway.
First Sgt. Jonathan Perok said that Gamez was last seen by his roommates around midnight on March 14, 2009, when he left the home.
Police say Gamez died from blunt force trauma.
Gamez came to the United States from El Salvador in December 2008, Perok said. His name was previously listed on the department’s website as Pablo Cruz Gomez, but the name was recently updated.
The address where Gamez was found is home to a since-closed Bank of America branch across from Marumsco Plaza.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (703) 792-7000, by email at policedept@pwcgov.org or through a private message on Facebook or Twitter. Tipsters can also write to the department at Cold Case Unit, Prince William County Police Department, 5036 Davis Ford Road, Woodbridge, Va. 22192.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.