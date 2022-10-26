As the achievement gap in many school divisions grew following the pandemic, one Prince William school has been recognized for shrinking it.
Coles Elementary School outside Manassas has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, one of five elementary schools in the commonwealth to receive the designation in 2022.
“To me it’s like the biggest honor that a school can receive for the work that the school does to help our students be successful,” Principal Kathryn Forgas told InsideNoVa. “It’s a huge accomplishment for our teachers and for our students and for our community, recognizing the hard work that goes into what we do every single day.”
Coles was nominated for the award by the Virginia Department of Education, in particular for its work in shrinking the gap between its high- and low-performing students. On state exams, Coles students significantly outperformed division and statewide averages last year, and the school received the highest state Department of Education rating for all achievement gaps.
Two other Northern Virginia schools received the Blue Ribbon designation in 2022: Mosaic Elementary in Fairfax and Saint Agnes School in Arlington. Last year, Porter Traditional School in Woodbridge received a Blue Ribbon award.
“Coles Elementary embodies our commitment to launching thriving futures by providing equitable opportunities so that all students may learn and achieve,” Superintendent LaTanya McDade said in a message to families about the award, making a reference to the division’s “Launching Thriving Futures” strategic plan. “We are certainly exhilarated by this momentous honor as Coles joins 2021 recipient Porter Traditional School.”
Forgas, in her 11th year as principal at Coles, said the school prioritizes hands-on learning for all its students, and that teachers try to maintain high expectations for all students regardless of their background.
At Coles, about 30% of students are English-language learners, with Hispanic and White students making up – in equal parts – over 80% of the overall population. About 40% of the school’s 404 students are considered economically disadvantaged.
“We hold extremely high expectations for ourselves as educators and for our students as learners,” she said. “We also are a very collaborative staff, and so we are constantly working with each other to try and figure out what students need and then doing whatever it takes to make sure that we can meet those needs. We provide our students a lot of support to help them reach goals that they need to reach, no matter if they’re a level-one ESOL student or a gifted education student.”
The Blue Ribbon isn’t the only award the school has received during Forgas’ time as principal. The school has been a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School since 2015 for its sustainability efforts. Students from kindergarten up to fifth grade work in the school’s garden, study composting and help to raise trout.
“We provide many hands-on experiences because students aren’t necessarily getting that anymore at home,” Forgas said. “And so we’re trying to do what we can here at school to help them, because building that background knowledge and giving them the opportunity to utilize the vocabulary that they’re learning and apply it, it’s very helpful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.