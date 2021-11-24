A birthday present helped a Colgan High School graduate win first place in a sock design contest held by John’s Crazy Socks, which bills itself as the world’s largest online sock store.
Sierra Sapack, now a junior at Liberty University, received a pair of the company’s socks from her roommate as a birthday present last year. She began following the company on social media and learned about its first sock design contest.
The company said that over the years it has received numerous creative designs from fans. The co-founders, John Cronin and his father, Mark X. Cronin, started the contest as a way to give back to their fans and customers and to see who could submit the most creative and meaningful designs, according to a news release.
Sapack, who is majoring in special education and working toward a minor in American Sign Language, said she immediately knew she wanted to do an American Sign Language design. “I went on the website to make sure they didn't already have one. When I didn’t see any, I immediately decided to do the ‘I love you’ handshape.”
Her design, a blue sock with hearts and a hand displaying the American Sign Language gesture for “I Love You,” was named the grand prize winner in late September during a live broadcast on a New York City television station.
As the winner, Sapack’s design will be produced and available for sale in the John’s Crazy Socks online store. She also will receive 12 pairs of her designed socks as well as a gift card. In addition, she designated Gallaudet University to receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of her socks. Located in Washington, Gallaudet was chartered in 1864 as the first college or university for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
“I am going to school to be a special education teacher, and I look forward to using sign language in my future classroom,” Sapack said.
Mark Cronin said the sock designs that were submitted were inspiring. “Sierra’s design sends a very powerful message of love in sign language.”
The second-place winner was Elsie Joy of Colorado, who designed a sock featuring an individual in a wheelchair perched on a rocket ship flying into outer space, demonstrating that persons with special needs are not bound by earthly limits.
The third-place winner was Jordan Ellis of Horsham, Pa., the father of a 6-year-old with Down syndrome named Jaxson. He and his wife were inspired to establish Jaxsonsworld.com, which sells textile products designed for infants and children. Jordan’s design featured a sun and ringed-planets pattern.
John Cronin, who also has Down Syndrome and serves as chief happiness officer of John’s Crazy Socks, said, “We were so happy to see that our customers had so many great ideas for sock designs.”
John’s Crazy Socks hires people with differing abilities and raises money for charity partners. The company donates 5% of its earnings to the Special Olympics.
