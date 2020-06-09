Jonathan Walton Wiggins, an English teacher and former assistant wrestling coach at Colgan High School, was arrested over the weekend after an assault in Lake Ridge.
Police were called to the area of Holly View Drive and Hedges Run Drive about 5:22 p.m. Saturday, where the 18-year-old victim reported he and a friend were in a wooded area nearby when they were confronted by a man they didn't know.
"During the encounter, the accused struck the victim with a construction tool," Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The victim contacted police, who arrested Wiggins at his home on Holly View Drive. Wiggins, 45, was charged with malicious wounding and was held without bond, Carr said.
The victim reported minor injuries.
Wiggins is on administrative leave from Colgan High School pending the outcome of the police investigation. A source told InsideNoVa his contract as assistant wrestling coach expired earlier this year.
"Due to School Board policy and laws regarding personnel issues, we are unable to provide further details," Principal Tim Healey said in a note home to parents.
