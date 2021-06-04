Manassas-native Norvin West, Jr., a senior at Colgan High School, was awarded the Navy’s prestigious, $180,000 Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship at a ceremony Friday in Washington.
The scholarship will pay his four-year expenses to attend Yale University, where he will study neuroscience. Norvin was selected for the scholarship from among thousands of applicants nationwide, and was chosen because of his exceptional academic and leadership record, the Navy said in a news release.
The noon ceremony was held at the Columbia Heights Education Campus. Joining Norvin were three first-generation American students from Columbia Heights, who also received various scholarships from the Navy.
“America’s Navy is honored to present Norvin West, Jr. with a scholarship so that he can pursue his dream to attend Yale University and become a neuroscientist,” said Commander DJ Jackson, Deputy Director, Outreach and Diversity, Navy Recruiting Command. “We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this exceptional student and leader.”
