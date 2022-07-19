Prince William County singer-songwriter Will Diehl recently released a new single, “Springtime in My Heart,” which is an international project.
The song is a product of songwriters Andrew Rollins and Anders Wihk as well as Diehl. The trio hail from all over the globe, and graphic designer Niclas Haglund of Sweden helped to create the cover.
Before his music career, Diehl was just a kid taking classical piano lessons for six years. He has been writing songs since the 1980s. “I have to write music, that’s part of my DNA,” Diehl said.
He has written and recorded at home for the last 20 years, but it wasn’t until 2008 that he put his music on digital platforms. “If I got hit by a bus tomorrow, my songs would be on my hard drive. That’ll be part of my legacy,” he laughed.
Before Diehl was releasing his music, he was busking in New York, performing at clubs in Greenwich Village and working for a music publisher. At the time, Diehl met and worked with George Giglio on the musical “The Amazing Musical Adventures of Herbert,” which was produced by the Boston Children’s Theatre.
Since then, Diehl and Giglio have stayed in touch and reunited on the recent documentary “Arapaho Truths.”
Diehl moved from New York to California, where he had multiple iterations of bands and toured heavily. He was voted best musician in Lake Tahoe, Calif., for a few consecutive years. He gave up touring in the late 1990s in favor of being home more – and by this time the internet had taken flight.
Diehl had a latent interest in computers that was activated with the accessibility of the internet. He got into web design and started working for startups, but he missed his roots in elementary education, so he earned his doctorate in adult education when he was in his 40s.
He and his wife moved to Manassas over a decade ago. He advocates for volunteering in the community and volunteers with The Veteran Enhanced Transportation Service as well as local food programs.
Three years ago, he decided to resume his pursuit of music. He joined multiple songwriting groups – including the National Songwriters Association International and The Songwriting Academy.
The groups have work sessions that include time to network. “Because some of these folks are located in South Africa, the UK, or all over the world, we have Zoom meetings,” Diehl said.
The songwriting groups have been the source for many of Diehl’s recent collaborations. When the writers reach out to each other, they’ll share track files, suggest edits and put something together from there.
“My experience has been positive. People are willing to open up,” Diehl said. “If you’re collaborating on a song, you have to be open, try to leave your ego at the door, and share experiences. It’s a vulnerable situation you’re putting yourself in because you open up to people. Good songs have content that will hopefully move people, so you want to bring that stuff out.”
Diehl has been developing his engineering skills and working on production more nowadays. “I’m set up so that I can do production for people, artists who are interested, songwriters who might not have the equipment or skills to do that,” he said.
Diehl has kept pace with how technology has altered the direction of modern music. His technology skills play into that, but, he added, it helps that “music is really mathematical.”
Diehl has many titles for his talents in music. He is a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and producer who records music and tours throughout the world. He has contributed music for films and Alvin Ailey productions.
He has singles lined up for release soon that will likely turn into albums. The business of his music is buzzing, but he said, “The success for me is reaching out and meeting talented songwriters.”
“Springtime in My Heart” is available on all major digital music platforms, and each artists’ music can be found on their social media accounts.
