Colonial Downs Group Inc. is proposing to build a $389 million gaming resort on the site of the Potomac Landfill in Dumfries, according to documents prepared for the Dumfries Town Council.

The company last month opened a Rosie's Gaming Emporium in the town, which offers slot-like betting on historic horse races, but its expansion plans are far grander.

Lisa Speller, vice president of government affairs and community relations for Colonial Downs Group, is scheduled to brief town council members on the company's plans at Tuesday night's council meeting, according to the meeting agenda.

A timeline prepared for the project, to be called The Rose, shows that Colonial Downs would seek planning commission and town council approval later this spring. If all goes according to plan, the landfill closure and groundbreaking would begin by August and the resort could open in January 2023.

The facility would include a 50,000-square-foot gaming space, a 250-seat sports bar, eight other bars and restaurants, 7,000 square feet of event space, 200 hotel rooms, and a 1,500-seat theater.

The project also includes 79 acres of public recreation space, which could include sports fields and an outdoor amphitheater, according to photos with the presentation.

The landfill is at the southeast corner of the Interstate 95 and Route 234 interchange and is visible from I-95. Colonial Downs has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100 acres for the project from Potomac Landfill Inc., according to a news release from the landfill.

Potomac Landfill said its facility will remain open until the sale is completed and that the sale does not include its transfer operation in Alexandria. Potomac Landfill provides construction and demolition debris waste management services to commercial customers throughout the Washington region.

Colonial Downs' presentation says the project would generate 640 new jobs at an average annual salary of $47,000 a year. The company pays a minimum wage of $15 an hour. In addition, 96 professional and managerial jobs would be created, paying an average of $70,000 a year.

According to an economic impact study prepared by Dr. Terry Clower at George Mason University, the project would generate nearly $11 million a year in tax revenue for the town and $6.7 million a year for Prince William County.

The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation last year that allows Colonial Downs to have up to 1,800 historic horse racing machines at its Dumfries location. The Rosie's site that opened in January has 150 machines, although not all are in service due to social distancing requirements.

Mark Hubbard, a spokesman for Colonial Downs Group, said Monday that since the legislation passed last year, the company "has been working with public and private sector partners to put together a collaborative plan for a truly world-class gaming, dining and entertainment facility in the town, while also creating acres of new open space and parks for area residents."

Hubbard added, "We look forward to ... sharing all the details about this transformative project with the community in the weeks and months ahead.”

The new Rosie's, in the Triangle Shopping Plaza, has had over 21,000 visits since opening Jan. 8, according to the presentation, with more than 5,000 of those originating from more than 25 miles away.