Colony Grill, an 85-year-old restaurant brand known for its “hot oil” bar-style pizzas, has announced a mid-October opening for its newest location at 2800 Clarendon Boulevard in Arlington.
The restaurant will be the company's first outside of Connecticut and New York.
“Everyone at Colony Grill is extremely excited,” said Ken Martin, the company’s chief operating officer. “During our search, we traveled to dozens of cities and states and we just kept coming back to the greater Arlington area. We absolutely fell in love."
The 5,100-square-foot space will be open daily, from 11:30 a.m. until late closing, offering seating for 170 diners in three areas: 80 in the first-floor dining room, 50 in the bar/lounge and 50 on the mezzanine level.
In 1935, Colony Grill opened in an Irish immigrant neighborhood in Stamford, Connecticut. Since then, Colony Grill has become famous for what is now its only menu offering: a thin-crust pizza served with its signature “hot oil” topping – a spicy, pepper-infused creation which can be ordered with any other combination of toppings.
The original owners of Colony Grill were Irish American, but they employed Italian and Eastern European chefs throughout the Great Depression, the company said in a news release.
The workers wanted bar patrons to try the pizza recipes of their homelands but needed a way to fit a pizza tray on Colony Grill’s narrow bar top. The solution: the “Bar Pie,” a thin crust pizza that is smaller in diameter than a traditional pizza with a thin layer of cheese and sauce so slices can be easily managed with one hand.
The local Irish crowd loved it and eventually the hot oil bar pie became so popular that all the other Colony menu items faded away, as did the need for a grill. But the name Colony Grill remains as a link to their heritage.
In 2020, Colony Grill was named one of “56 Greatest Old-School Pizzeria's in America” by The Daily Meal and has consistently been named one of the “Top 101 Pizzas in America” by TripAdvisor.
Pricing for Colony Grill’s pies will range from $9.50 to $12.95 with options for adding additional toppings or gluten-free crust. A Salad Pie will also available and includes Colony Grill’s signature crust baked with a touch of olive oil and sea salt, topped with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
Breakfast lovers will appreciate the restaurant’s Breakfast Pie available only on weekends featuring a choice of bacon or sausage, egg, and cheese.
All Colony Grill locations have a Wall of Heroes, featuring portraits of veterans and first responders. The photographs are submitted by guests to honor the WWII history of the original Connecticut location.
Arlington patrons will be encouraged to submit 8 by 10-inch photos of friends, family members or themselves, in their branch of the military uniform, to be added to the collection installed for public viewing.
Arlington news blogs are full of features about restaurants opening and restaurants closing. Essential community infrastructure is moving outside Arlington, e.g., to Bailey's Crossroads. The Millennial thing is old and tired. Oldest Millennials are 40, with oldest children, aka Gen Z, approaching college age. Where has infill redevelopment based on more density and more social crowding gotten us? To a County that's become an infilled expensive mess. Enough already.
