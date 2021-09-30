In September, I volunteered as a translator for Afghan evacuees at Northern Virginia Community College’s Annandale campus. A couple and their two young children caught my attention. They were huddled in a corner, shaking from shock and trauma.
When I told them they were being transferred to an area near the airport, they panicked. “They are sending us back to Afghanistan, aren’t they?” they asked nervously.
I’m a former Afghan refugee, so I reassured them in their native language as I helped carry the plastic bags containing their few belongings to the bus. I wondered how they would fare in this new country, especially once the news cycle passed. Immigrants fleeing trauma and war are resilient, but the path is difficult. I want our Afghan allies to have an easier road than the one I traveled.
Virginia is a welcoming place. We have more than 98,000 refugees and the second largest Afghan population in the country behind California. So, I wasn’t surprised that resettlement agencies, nonprofits and local volunteers sprang into action to assist the recent evacuees. They helped organize everything from temporary housing to prayer rugs and headscarf donations. But watching these families arrive in such distress also triggered painful déjà vu.
My family fled Kabul in 1981 after the Soviet-Afghan War began. We lived as refugees in Pakistan, then were resettled in Virginia when I was 13. We had no case manager because none spoke our language. My dad got a job as a busboy, but money was tight. Eleven of us lived together in a roach-infested, unfurnished two-bedroom apartment.
We gathered our household items from a neighbor’s trash. We weren’t connected to English lessons, so we had to find other ways to learn. I began volunteering at a nearby nursing home; in exchange for my companionship, the residents became my language tutors. I improved enough to land a part-time job at Burlington Coat Factory and later a cashier job at Kmart.
Even so, the pressures of our poverty and outsider status sent me into deep depression. I had no idea mental health care existed, let alone how to access it. Luckily, my mother realized I was suffering. She encouraged me to write down my feelings. This simple act sparked a deep love of literacy and a desire to succeed. It shaped the rest of my life.
Our family was very strict; even in America, our culture discouraged education for women. It was a huge deal when I told my father I wanted to attend college. Eventually he gave me his blessing, and I earned dual bachelor’s degrees from James Madison University and graduate degrees from Virginia Tech and George Mason University. I’ve dedicated my career to educating future generations as a speech and language pathologist, reading specialist, literacy coach and associate professor of English at NVCC.
I know the Afghans evacuees resettled here will find their place in America as I did. Of the nearly 2.5 million refugees who already call the U.S. home, 96% are employed, according to New American Economy. Many work in sectors facing employee shortages, like the healthcare and service industries. More than 185,000 are entrepreneurs. After 25 years in the country, the median income of a refugee household is $67,000, higher than the average American household income of $53,000.
But true integration requires more than housing and food. Evacuees need time to learn American culture. They need us to really see them. When I was struggling with situational depression, I wish my teachers would have approached me from a place of empathy and pointed me toward the school counselor. I wish a case manager had spoken our language and helped provide my parents the clear, precise guidance they desperately needed. Help, not handouts – we’d never take that.
I hope that frightened family from a few weeks ago will find peace here in Virginia. I also hope they know where to turn with questions and concerns in the months ahead. With the right knowledge, I know they will realize their potential. They will rebuild the lives they lost.
Sophia Aimen Sexton is a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College’s Annandale campus.
