Making a difference in the community can start with seemingly small efforts: pack 60 boxes for deployed troops or the homeless, walk 60 miles in 60 days, or do 60 pushups with your battle buddies.
Vince Micone, co-chair of this year’s Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area, suggests those activities and others in addition to donations to honor the campaign’s 60th anniversary.
“We are so proud of the incredible impact we’ve seen – how federal workers continue to go above and beyond the call of duty and stand up for those in need. There is no better time to get involved and be the face of change,” Micone added.
Another co-chair, Ann Van Houten, said this year’s campaign is seeing a lot of positive activity. “There’s energy from donors, and it seems that this year’s ‘Do 60 Give 60’ campaign really appeals to our service members, civilians, and retirees. It’s a great way to reach out and help. Civil servants and service members really want to help.”
She is walking 60 extra miles for the campaign and giving to a charity that supports a children’s exercise program. She said one of the other ways to “give 60” this year is to support some of the charities that benefit service members and their families.
“My family in the past supported groups that put together care kits and other essentials for deployed service members. So perhaps volunteer for an hour to help put packets together, which is a great way to involve the whole family,” Van Houten added.
Curtis Rumbaugh, the campaign’s program manager for the Department of Defense, just received the CFC Leadership Award from the Office of Personnel Management for his service. He noted that the campaign has raised more than $8.5 billion since its inception.
The donation of volunteer hours gives younger personnel who may not have income to spare a way to participate, Rumbaugh said.
“Many charities have changed how they interact with volunteers, and much of what is available includes tasks that could be worked on at home with families,” he added. “I’ve personally done a care package for the troops, and another nonprofit sent me a pack of seeds, and I would create smaller packets of seeds to distribute to other countries. So you can still sit at your kitchen table and have an impact on volunteerism.”
This year’s campaign will support more than 5,000 charities, Van Houten said. “From helping animals, to the environment to supporting military families, medical research, arts, humanities, and historical properties. If you have a passion, there is a charity that supports that passion.”
Rumbaugh noted that every organization eligible for CFC donations has met strict standards. “You know that every organization is not only legitimate, but they are the cream of the crop.”
This year’s capital area goal is $30 million before the campaign ends Jan. 15, and federal retirees can participate through an annuity deduction.
“There is so much need in the world today,” Rumbaugh said, “and the pandemic exposed how quickly all of our lives can change.”
