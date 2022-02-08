A Washington Commanders football player has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the December car wreck in Loudoun County that killed a Las Vegas woman.

An investigation determined that Deshazor D. Everett, 29, of Ashburn, was driving over twice the posted speed limit of 45 mph at the time of the Dec. 23 crash, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Everett turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon and was being held on a $10,000 secured bond.

The investigation determined Everett and his passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas were traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road in a 2010 Nissan GT-R when around 9:15 p.m. the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.

Peters was taken to StoneSprings Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Everett was was taken to Reston Hospital Center where he was treated for serious injuries, the sheriff's office said at the time. He did not play in any of the team's final three games.

Everett, originally from Louisiana, attended college at Texas A&M and was signed by the Washington team in 2015. He was a safety and special teams player.

In a statement reported by the Washington Post, Everett's lawyer, Kaveh Noorishad, said, “Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations. We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum.”