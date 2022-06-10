Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has been fined $100,000 by the team for his comments Wednesday in which he said the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was a "dust-up."

The comments led to two key Virginia state Senators announcing they would oppose legislation that would help the NFL team build a stadium complex in the state, and on Thursday, legislative leaders said that bill is dead for the year.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Ron Rivera, the Commanders' head coach, said the $100,000 would be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

After making his comments during a news conference following the team's off-season practice on Wednesday morning, Del Rio issued an apology later in the day. The comments had followed a tweet in which Del Rio questioned why demonstrations after the murder of George Floyd weren't being investigated in the same way as the Capitol riot was.

"Referencing that situation as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry," Del Rio said in his apology, posted on Twitter. "I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America."

In Friday's statement, Rivera said Del Rio has a right to voice his opinion. "However words have consequences, and his words hurt a lot of people in our community," the coach added.

Referring to the primetime congressional hearing on the riots that was held Thursday night, Rivera said the riot was "an act of domestic terrorism" and that Del Rio's comments do not reflect the organization's views.

"Our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd's murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government," Rivera added.

He said that after a conversation with Del Rio on Friday morning, "I feel strongly that...he will have a greater understanding for the impact of his language and the values that our team stands for."

The Ashburn-based team has obtained options to buy about 200 acres of land in Woodbridge off Interstate 95 for a potential stadium facility and is also evaluating sites in the Sterling area of Loudoun County and the Potomac Shores area of Prince William County.