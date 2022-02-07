One of the bills courting the Washington Commanders to build their new football stadium in Virginia has cleared its first hurdle.
House Bill 1353, filed by Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, cleared the House Appropriations Committee on a bipartisan 14-7 vote Monday.
The National Football League team, based in Ashburn, is considering sites in Prince William and Loudoun counties, and team officials have been meeting with legislators since late last year.
Knight said the stadium would be surrounded by restaurants, retail, lodging and parking garages. No specific locations were discussed in Monday’s meeting.
“Essentially we’re going to have a large campus out there,” he said. “It’s not going to be just a stadium.”
A Commanders’ representative told the committee that, “Nothing is set in stone yet. We are not asking you to pass on a specific deal.”
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, filed similar legislation in the Senate, but it has not been scheduled for a committee hearing. A bill must pass both the House and the Senate and be signed by the governor to become law. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin endorsed the idea in his first speech to the General Assembly, on Jan. 17.
The legislation would establish the Virginia Football Stadium Authority. It would be similar to an existing Baseball Stadium Authority, which the state created in 1995 with the hopes of landing a Major League Baseball team. Under such authorities, officials typically create a district around the stadium and dedicate some or all of the new revenue generated from the complex to construction or related infrastructure.
The Washington Football Team’s contract at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., ends in 2027. The stadium was constructed in 1997.
Knight noted there are some key differences in the two bills.
Saslaw’s allows the authority to issue 40-year bonds, while Knight’s allows only 20-year bonds. Knight’s bill does not allow localities to use eminent domain to support the facility, while Saslaw’s does. Knight’s bill also repays the bonds through sales and use taxes rather than other corporate taxes.
“I don’t mind if we break even on this and we get a little bit of unquantifiable economic impacts from this thing and we get a football team in Virginia,” Knight said. “At the end of the day, we’re not going to have it where this is a drain on the dollars and services to the people of Virginia.”
Del. Mark Sickles, D-Franconia, said he wasn’t supporting the legislation because he wanted a more concrete financial commitment from Commanders owner Dan Snyder.
“My no vote on this does not mean I would not look at a more comprehensive package and see how much the owner is putting in this whole town center,” he said.
Prince William officials would likely need to make a harder sell than Loudoun because Prince William is not served by the region’s Metrorail system. A study released by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation in October estimated a Metro extension to the Triangle area could cost up to $27 billion.
Metro's Silver Line is being extended into eastern Loudoun County, near Dulles Airport, where the team had reportedly eyed potential stadium sites previously. The Silver Line extension is expected to open this spring.
The team is still reportedly considering sites in the District of Columbia and Maryland. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has said his state still hopes to keep the team in the state, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said the city is open to a stadium in the District.
Democratic Dels. Luke Torian of Prince William and Cliff Hayes of Chesapeake joined the 12 Republicans on the committee in voting in favor of the bill.
Voting against the bill were Sickles and fellow Democratic Dels. Paul Krizek of Alexandria, David Bulova of Fairfax, Kenneth Plum of Reston, Betsy Carr of Richmond, Delores McQuinn of Richmond and Sam Rasoul of Roanoke.
The bill will next go to the full House of Delegates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.