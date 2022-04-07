Although the Congressional Naming Commission recently deferred any decision to rename the U.S. Army installation Fort Belvoir, the base may need to rename some buildings and streets named after Confederate generals.
The Army Reserve headquarters on the installation is named after John S. Mosby, a Confederate general officer, and three streets are named after Confederate leaders: Beauregard Road, Lee Road and Stuart Road.
The congressional commission is charged with assessing “the cost of renaming or removing names, symbols, displays, monuments or paraphernalia owned or operated by the Department of Defense that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the CSA.”
The commission’s list, released last month, includes streets, civil works, buildings, paintings, vessels and signs, as well as the military installations themselves.
Retired Admiral Michelle Howard, chair of the Naming Commission, said the commission will update the list in collaboration with the Department of Defense. “This work is vital to understand the scope and estimated cost of renaming or removing Confederate-named assets, and will enable us to provide the most accurate report possible to Congress.”
Fort Belvoir was originally named after U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew A. Humphreys in 1917. The post was renamed in 1935 after Lord Fairfax’s Colonial-era plantation that once stood on its grounds on what is now the Fairfax Village housing development. Belvoir is French for “beautiful view.”
The commissioners determined Fort Belvoir does not meet the criteria provided in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act for a renaming recommendation, but a commission spokesman told InsideNoVa on March 17 that the commission will recommend the Department of Defense conduct its own naming review of the post, based on results of the commission’s historical research.
Elsewhere in Virginia, Army bases Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Pickett are on the list of installations that may need to be renamed.
Cost estimates for renaming all the assets, including the Fort Belvoir roads and building, will be included in the commission’s final recommendations to Congress, which are due by Oct. 1.
