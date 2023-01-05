A communications professional and former journalist is mounting a Democratic primary challenge for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Deshundra Jefferson, of Montclair, announced her campaign for the at-large seat this week.
All eight seats of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the School Board will be up for election this year. Seven seats are selected based on magisterial districts, but the board chair is elected countywide.
Democratic Chair Ann Wheeler was elected in 2019 as the first Democrat to win an election for that seat since Kathleen Seefeldt in 1995. She received 55% of the vote in a four-way race.
Jefferson, a communications consultant, grew up in Schaumburg, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, and moved to Northern Virginia about 10 years ago. She has lived in Prince William County for nearly eight years.
She has a bachelor's degree in political science from Columbia University and a master's in communications from Johns Hopkins University. She started her career as a journalist before working in political communications roles.
Jefferson supported Wheeler in 2019 but said she’s running now because she has “a different vision” for the future of the county.
Jefferson is one of the many vocal critics of the board’s votes on the controversial PW Digital Gateway, which calls for up to 27 million square feet of data centers on 2,100 acres in western Prince William.
Jefferson said she would have voted against the proposal.
“I just don’t think that project was compatible with the land,” she said.
The board's Democratic majority also revised the Comprehensive Plan to reverse a 23-year-old policy restricting development on about 117,000 acres, or about 52% of county land, to no more than one home for every 10 acres with strict restrictions on the expansion of public sewer lines. Late last year, the majority approved policy revisions to allow sewer lines countywide and some increased development in designated areas.
Jefferson opposes the revised regulations for the rural area, saying it was being mischaracterized as an exclusionary zone and is an environmental and cultural resource.
“Not everything is this huge McMansion on a 10-acre lot,” she said.
She said the county is facing mounting pressure to grow, but the board needs to stand up to developers and focus on smart-growth practices.
“It’s OK to say no,” she said. “Effective leadership requires people to say no. I just don’t think it is responsible to say yes to everything.”
Jefferson said her campaign is centered around land use because it affects all aspects of life in the county. She wants the county to improve its community engagement around proposals.
“Land use is not sexy, but I want to bring sexy back to land use,” she said. “We have to do a better job of engaging specific communities.”
Beyond land use, Jefferson advocated for increased pay for the county’s firefighters, supporting collective bargaining and building bridges between the community and police department. She also wants to “turn down the temperature” on hot-button issues, such as racism and political polarization.
Jefferson stressed that she is “not running against anything,” but is rather offering a different vision for the county.
“This is not me versus Ann,” she said. “Honestly, it’s me versus the developers … We can’t just think of future residents, we have to think of current residents.”
Wheeler is seeking reelection to a four-year term.
Democratic supervisors Andrea Bailey (Potomac) and Victor Angry (Neabsco) are the only other incumbents to announce campaigns. Bailey is facing a primary challenge from U.S. Army veteran Kim Short.
The Gainesville District seat is vacant and will see a special election on Feb. 21 ahead of the November election.
Partisan candidates have until April 6 to submit paperwork declaring their candidacy for the November election. Unaffiliated candidates have until June 20. Any districtwide primaries will be held on June 20.
