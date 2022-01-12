A free COVID-19 community testing center will open Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Pfitzner Stadium Complex outside Lake Ridge.
Appointments are required and can be made here. The center will offer PCR testing with results available in a few days. The Prince William Health District says the tests are effective in detecting COVID-19 even if you are asymptomatic. Test results will be delivered via text or email based on information given during the appointment.
The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday to Thursday at 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced he had allocated $5 million to open nine new COVID-19 Community Testing Centers to increase testing availability across the state as demand surged with the highly-contagious Omicron variant.
