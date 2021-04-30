The Community Foundation of Northern Virginia announced this week it has awarded $548,450 in grants to 39 local nonprofit organizations that do charity work in the region.
The grants were awarded to several local non-profit groups to help meet critical needs in the region, such as child and youth development, education, health, mental health and aging, military personnel and their families and poverty relief.
During a virtual meeting hosted by the Community Foundation to celebrate the grantees, Sari Raskin, the organization's vice president of grants and community leadership, said that the largest support this year is for children and youth throughout the region, followed closely by poverty relief.
“And we always receive the largest number of applications for the Poverty Relief Fund, which is focused on housing and emergency assistance,” Raskin added during the event Wednesday afternoon.
Urban Alliance D.C., a non-profit that connects more than 3,700 high school students in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, to paid professional internships and provides career-readiness training, was awarded $10,000 to continue helping students prepare for college and life after high-school.
“As you can imagine, the last year has been extremely challenging,” said Monique Rizer, executive director of Urban Alliance. “We lost many, many job opportunities for our students as a result of COVID both from the impact on industries that we work with very closely such as the hospitality industry, but also just because companies were reeling and trying to get their feet on the ground too. So, this [grant] helps us continue our work.”
Another grantee, the Carpenter’s Shelter, a nonprofit in Alexandria that provides aid to chronically homeless and shelter residents transitioning back into independent living, was also awarded $10,000.
“It's just been...a remarkable challenge in figuring out how to innovatively keep offering our services for people that are homeless,” said Shannon Steene, executive director of the Carpenter’s Shelter. “Our objective is to move them from homeless to housed. And we have continued to do that, throughout the last year.”
The Community Foundation conducts several discretionary grant cycles each year that help meet critical needs and seed innovative solutions to complex social problems across the region. The complete list of 2021 grant recipients are below.
Poverty | $115,988 | 12 Organizations
- Action in Community Through Service, $10,000
- Britepaths, $10,000
- Carpenter’s Shelter, $10,000
- Cornerstones/Reston Interfaith Inc., $10,000
- Fairfax Diapers, $5,988
- Friends of Guest House Inc., $10,000
- Herndon-Reston FISH Inc., $10,000
- Homestretch Inc., $10,000
- Mobile Hope, $10,000
- OAR of Arlington-Falls Church-Alexandria, $10,000
- Project Mend-a-House, $10,000
- Second Story, $10,000
- An additional grant of $6,450 was made to FACETS.
Child & Youth Development | $70,000 | 7 Organizations
- Alexandria Tutoring Consortium, $10,000
- All Ages Read Together, $10,000
- Bridges to Independence, $10,000
- Girls on the Run of NOVA, $10,000
- Higher Achievement, $10,000
- National Inventors Hall of Fame, $10,000
- The House Inc., $10,000
Education | $60,000 | 6 Organizations
- BEACON for Adult Literacy, $10,000
- Generation Hope, $10,000
- La Cocina, $10,000
- Literacy Volunteers of America – Prince William Inc., $10,000
- ARC of Northern Virginia, $10,000
- Urban Alliance, $10,000
Aging | $34,362 | 1 Organization
- Rebuilding Together – Arlington/Fairfax/Falls Church Inc., $34,362
Mental Health | $60,000 | 2 Organizations
- Pathway Homes, $30,000
- Nueva Vida, $30,000
Military Personnel and their Families | $35,000 | 2 Organizations
- Easter Seals Greater Washington-Baltimore Region, $17,500
- George Mason University Foundation, $17,500
Angus Slater Lamond Fund for Children and Youth | $80,650 | 4 Organizations
- Communities in Schools of NOVA, $20,162
- Liberty’s Promise, $20,162
- Northern Virginia Family Service, $20,162
- Northern Virginia Mediation Services, $20,162
Ross-Roberts Fund for the Arts | $60,000 | 3 Organizations
- 1st Stage, $20,000
- Fairfax Symphony Orchestra, $20,000
- ArtStream, $20,000
Environment Fund | $26,000 | 1 Organization
- Audubon Naturalist Society, $26,000
