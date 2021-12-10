The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia announced Thursday it will award $60,000 to six local organizations helping resettle Afghan refugees in the region.

This is the foundation’s second round of Afghan Relief and Resettlement Grants. The new grantees are FACETS, FAMIL – Potomac Rotary Charities, Herndon-Reston FISH Inc., Homes Not Borders Inc., Literacy Council of Northern Virginia and Western Fairfax Christian Ministries.

Each organization is receiving a $10,000 grant to support the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Northern Virginia.

The initial grants from the fund focused on immediate unmet human and basic needs, such as food, shelter, acute health and acute mental health services. This new round of grants will support longer-term resettlement efforts, including legal, mental health, physical health, housing, transportation, education, language and other coping skills.

“These are difficult times for Afghan refugees and evacuees. The least we can do is our very best to welcome and embrace them, to convey our deepest concern for their welfare, and to let them know they are not alone,” said Eileen Ellsworth, president and CEO, Community Foundation for Northern Virginia.

In a news release, grantees said the funds would go toward things like food, rental assistance, and beds for individuals and families.

“The…grant will enable us to pay a full month of rent for five families while they await the processing of documents that will connect them with benefits and work opportunities,” said Harmonie Taddeo, executive director of Western Fairfax Christian Ministries.

To date, the Afghan Relief and Resettlement Fund for Northern Virginia has distributed $126,000 in grants.