The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded $613,735 in grants to local nonprofit organizations, making it the largest discretionary grant cycle in its history.
Each year, The Community Foundation conducts various grant cycles to address social issues in the region. This year’s funds were awarded to 50 organizations that provide services for education, child and youth development, mental health services, military personnel and their families, the environment and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to a news release.
Operation Renewed Hope Foundation, a nonprofit that provides housing and support for homeless veterans, was awarded $17,500 to provide outreach, case management, emergency financial assistance and housing to veterans and their families.
"It will help us house and support more veterans and veteran families experiencing episodes of homelessness," Sherry O'Rourke, the foundation's grants, and housing coordinator, said in the release. “Together, we can help end veteran homelessness."
Doorways, an organization that also works to address homelessness, was awarded $10,000. The funds will help provide shelter and housing support to people transitioning to stable homes and independent living.
"This generous grant from the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia will help Doorways provide the services that empower individuals and families to transition from crisis to stability," said Diana Ortiz, Doorways president and CEO.
The complete list of 2021 grant recipients is below:
Aging | $35,500 | 1 Organization
- Dulles Area Transportation Association, $35,000
Child and Youth Development | $130,000 | 13 Organizations
- All Ages Read Together, $10,000
- Aspire! $10,000
- Belong! $10,000
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, $10,000
- EduTutorVA, $10,000
- Generation Hope $10,000
- Hispanics Against Child Abuse and Neglect, $10,000
- The House, Inc., $10,000
- INMED Partnerships for Children, $10,000
- National Inventors Hall of Fame, $10,000
- Pink Space Theory, $10,000
- USTA Mid-Atlantic Section, Inc., $10,000
- The Spitfire Club, $10,000
Education | $70,000 | 7 Organizations
- Child and Family Network Centers, $10,000
- Computer C.O.R.E., $10,000
- La Cocina VA, $10,000
- Literacy Volunteers of America - Prince William, Inc., $10,000
- Loudoun Literacy Council, $10,000
- Together We Bake, $10,000
- Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, $10,000
Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities | $20,000 | 1 Organization
- A Farm Less Ordinary $20,000
Lamond Fund | $50,000 | 2 Organizations
- Communities in Schools, $25,000
- Tenants and Workers United, $25,000
Mental Health | $25,000 | 1 Organization
- SafeSpot Children’s Advocacy Center of Fairfax County, $25,000
Military Personnel and their Families | $35,000 | 2 Organizations
- Arcadia Food, $17,500
- Operation Renewed Hope Foundation $17,500
Safety Net | $117,000 | 12 Organizations
- Action in Community Through Service of Prince William, $10,000
- Boxes of Basics, $10,000
- Carpenter’s Shelter, $10,000
- Doorways for Women and Families, $10,000
- Family Preservation and Strengthening Services, $10,000
- Friends of Guest House, $10,000
- Herndon-Reston FISH, $10,000
- Legal Aid Justice Center, $10,000
- PathForward, $10,000
- Rebuilding Together Alexandria, $10,000
- Second Story, $10,000
- Shelter House Inc., $7,000
Ross-Roberts Fund for the Arts | $80,000 | 8 Organizations
- Alexandria Choral Society, $5,000
- Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, $20,000
- Creative Cauldron, $20,000
- Educational Theater Company, $10,000
- Loudoun Symphony Association, Inc., $10,000
- Manassas Symphony Orchestra, $5,000
- Virginia Winds Academy, $5,000
- The Fairfax Art League, $5,000
Environment Fund | $45,000 | 2 Organizations
- Prince William Environmental Excellence Foundation, $15,000
- Sustainability Matters, $30,000
Other Funding | $6,725 | 1 Organization
- FACETS, $6,725
