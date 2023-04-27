The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded $763,969 in grants to 44 local organizations through its 2023 Community Investment Funds (CIF), Environment Fund and Ross-Roberts Fund for the Arts.
The grants help support broad-based needs and address complex social issues across the region. The work addresses two of the core pillars of the Community Foundation’s work: to build community resilience and advance social and economic mobility for all of Northern Virginia’s residents.
As the Community Foundation’s core grants program, funds are invested in organizations serving the Northern Virginia community in the areas of aging, arts, child and youth development, education, environment, intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental health, military personnel and families and safety net to support basic needs.
The latest grant awards represent the largest ever discretionary grants cycle in the Community Foundation’s history, and an increase of about $100,000 in awards since 2022.
The growth of the program is possible due to the Permanent Fund for Northern Virginia, a permanent endowment that the Community Foundation is developing to support the region today and in the future. To date, the Permanent Fund is valued at $32 million in current and planned gifts.
A few weeks ago, the Community Foundation convened several volunteer committees with more than 100 volunteers that consisted of area experts, donors, foundation board members and other community members to review applications.
Here are what a couple of the grantees have to say about the awards:
“Loudoun Free Clinic’s patients are uninsured adults who earn less than 300% of the Federal Poverty Level. This grant will fund essential healthcare services for them, including sick visits, laboratory services, diagnostic services, prescription access and more. We could not fulfill our mission without investment by generous funders. The board, staff and volunteers of Loudoun Free Clinic are truly grateful for the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia’s support and involvement in our work,” said Development Officer at the Loudoun Free Clinic Erin Gulick.
“The Fairfax County Park Foundation is grateful for the generous Community Investment Fund grant from CFNOVA. The grant will help fund the Wonder Wagon Mobile Nature Center that will teach children in Title 1 elementary schools and underserved areas about the environment and the importance of stewardship of nature and parks. By bringing environmental education to them, it will increase the children’s connectedness to nature where they live,” said FCPF Executive Director Bobbi Longworth.
2023 CIF Funds Grants were awarded to the following programs and organizations:
Home Care Partners ($35,000, $17,500/ Year for 2 years) Serving Arlington County. The operating grant will enable Home Care Partners to maintain and expand home care aide services provided in Arlington in partnership with the Arlington County Aging & Disability Services Division.
Aspire! Afterschool Learning ($15,000). Serving Arlington County Funding will increase Aspire’s capacity to provide high-quality out-of-school time programs to 3rd-8th grade South Arlington students at the greatest risk of the educational opportunity gap. Students will receive holistic academic, foundational skill, and social-emotional support through daily afterschool and summer programs.
Casa Chirilagua ($15,000). Serving Alexandria. Funds will be used to strengthen the Leadership Pipeline, ensuring that every student registered in their programs is supported from first grade to high school, has a post high school plan, and can thrive as a first-generation American.
Edu-Futuro ($15,000). Serving Fairfax County. Edu-Futuro’s Emerging Leaders Program will use the funding to support their Emerging Leaders program curriculum in FY2023-2024, including their bilingual outreach program to re-engage chronically absent students, and their new Public Health Youth Ambassadors partnership with Fairfax County.
Genesys Works ($15,000). Serving the region. Funding will go towards providing pathways to career success for 50-80 high school students from underserved communities in Fairfax County, Washington, D.C., and Montgomery County, Maryland. Genesys Works will provide skills training, professional certificates, meaningful work experiences, and impactful relationships.
Higher Achievement ($15,000). Serving Alexandria. Higher Achievement will use funding towards bridging the opportunity gap, providing enriching afterschool programming, and supporting middle school scholars in underserved communities to college-preparatory programs in high school.
Music for Life ($15,000). Serving All of Northern Virginia. Grant will support music education for 100 youth in need in MFL’s STEAM Guitar Program. Students learn the science behind the design and operation of an electric guitar, build their own, and then learn to play it.
Pink Space Theory* ($15,000). Serving Prince William County. This grant will help Pink Space Theory meet the demand for the Girl Power Series, a signature program that focuses on STEAM-focused initiatives that build 21st century skills. This grant will enable the hiring of additional staff.
The House, Inc.* ($15,000). Serving Prince William County. This grant will support out-of-school time programming for youth in need by providing leadership development, upskilling programs, total health initiatives, mentoring, and co-curricular elective opportunities to tackle academic achievement gaps, boost in-seat attendance, while supporting social-emotional learning and the 4-year graduation rate.
BEACON for Adult Literacy ($15,000). Serving Manassas and Manassas Park. This grant will support BEACON’s programming for 2023-2024 of eight levels of virtual and in-person English language classes and other services to support more than 500 adults in need towards their literacy and employment goals.
CASA de Maryland ($15,000). Serving Prince William County. Funds will support the implementation of CASA education programs for adults and youth in the organization’s Woodbridge office.
Legacy Impact ($15,000). Serving Manassas and Manassas Park. Funds will support the growth of Legacy Impact’s adult English as a Second Language classes and Women Empowerment Workshops for Manassas residents in need.
Main Street Child Development Center ($15,000). Serving Fairfax County. Funding will provide critical and inclusive early childhood education support to address the effects of stress on youth. This will include mental and behavioral health, special needs services, teacher training and resources, and family engagement to prepare children from kindergarten and older.
STEM for Her Foundation ($15,000). Serving All of Northern Virginia. This grant will support STEM for Her’s programming partnerships in the DC Metro Area to provide programming to historically underserved students, particularly Black and Hispanic/ Latino students. Programming is provided free of charge.
The Literacy Lab ($15,000). Serving Alexandria. The Literacy Lab will use the funding to recruit, train, and embed four tutors in two Alexandria City Public Schools. Tutors will provide individualized, evidence-based literacy intervention to about 72 Kindergarten-3rd grade English Language learners.
Inclusive Pathways to Success ($15,000). Serving Fairfax County. Funding will provide critical seed money to launch IPS’ first full-year training programs in carpentry and woodworking for 10 students. The curriculum is taught by trade teachers and behavioral educators providing skills-based training and job assistance.
Concerned Citizens Network of Virginia ($30,000). Serving Alexandria. Funding will support CCNA’s work through their established middle school after-school program to advance educational equity among lower-income children of color in Alexandria City public schools. Funds will support programming to support academic achievement, mentoring, leadership development, cultural education, and parent involvement.
Medical Care for Children Partnership Foundation ($30,000). Serving Fairfax County. Funding will go towards addressing access to care around dental, medical, mental health services, nutrition/ food security, and more resources.
United Community ($50,000). Serving All of Northern Virginia. Funding will go towards CommUn1ty+, an initiative to support communities based on the needs expressed by Mount Vernon/Route 1 community residents in health, safety, economic strength, child and youth well-being, and neighborhood livability.
Centreville Immigration Forum ($15,000). Serving Fairfax County. This grant will fund program and advocacy work that promotes systemic change through civic engagement of Centreville Immigration Forum’s members. CIF’s work will promote civic engagement through education and training, building trust within the community, guiding and encouraging leadership, and working to eliminate barriers to integration for immigrants.
Rock Recovery ($15,000). Serving Arlington County. Funding will equip Rock to scale and grow its outpatient low-cost therapy programs that serve Northern Virginia through in-person care in Arlington, as well as telehealth. These programs will include individual therapy services for adolescents and adults who struggle with eating disorders and related mental health challenges.
Women for Afghan Women ($25,000). Serving All of Northern Virginia. Funding will support Afghan newcomers and immigrants through the Virginia Community Center (VACC). The VACC is led by Afghan women who provide culturally specific social, legal, and mental health services with the goals of helping the Afghan community overcome decades of trauma and inequity, and building a world in which women and their families thrive and prosper
Operation Renewed Hope Foundation ($17,500). Serving All of Northern Virginia. Operation Renewed Hope Foundation will provide any combination of outreach, case management, emergency and preventative financial assistance, direct housing assistance, housing improvements/ renovations, maintenance, and supportive services to Veterans and their families experiencing homelessness.
Serve Our Willing Warriors ($17,500). Serving All of Northern Virginia. This grant will provide life-changing impacts by supporting Warrior family stays at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run for military members and Veterans living with Post-Traumatic Stress. The retreat strives to save lives, heal families, and restore hope through community supported programming.
Action in Community Through Service of Prince William ($15,000). Serving Prince William County. This grant will be used by ACTS to assist their Prince William area neighbors in crisis through Food Assistance, Utility Assistance, and to better serve victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.
Food Justice DMV ($15,000). Serving All of Northern Virginia. This grant will help provide families non-food essentials like diapers, wipes, masks, menstrual products, dental products, COVID tests, toilet paper, soap, and detergents. This allows families to use their income for other necessities like rent, electricity, food, and transportation.
Friends of Guest House ($15,000). Serving All of Northern Virginia. This grant will provide general operating support for reentry services and support for up to 300 reentering women in Northern Virginia, helping break the cycle of incarceration by aiding with housing, employment, healthcare, education, and family/ community reconnection.
Loudoun Citizens for Social Justice/ LAWS ($15,000). Serving Loudoun County. This grant will support LAWS’ Domestic Violence Shelter program that provides families fleeing violence with safe housing and support services as they work towards achieving permanent stable housing and self-sufficiency.
Loudoun Free Clinic ($15,000). Serving Loudoun County. This grant will fund Loudoun Free Clinics’ work providing essential healthcare like sick visits, lab services, diagnostic services, prescription access, and more. Patients are uninsured low-income adult residents of Loudoun County between 19-64 who have an income level at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.
Mobile Hope Loudoun ($10,000). Serving All of Northern Virginia. Grant will support Mobile Hope’s core program, crisis care for youth experiencing homelessness and other crises up to 24 years of age. Those served will have access to emergency shelter, transitional housing, empowerment services, case management, mentors, and basic needs.
Offender Aid and Restoration of Arlington, Inc. ($15,000). Serving All of Northern Virginia. Sustain OAR’s housing Assistance services help more than 100 Northern Virginia individuals and 30 families impacted by incarceration obtain and retain safe, stable housing. The goal is to reduce recidivism, prevent homelessness and eviction, and improve family well-being.
Second Story ($15,000). Serving Fairfax County. Funding will support youth in Second Story programs who are experiencing homelessness with safe shelter and support services. Second story provides youth with safe housing and connections to caring adults so they may exit homelessness and succeed in school and employment.
Alexandria Choral Society ($10,000). Serving Alexandria. ACS will use the funds to maintain and build upon the musical and community-building goals they have achieved in their history and throughout the pandemic and its consequences.
Creative Cauldron ($20,000). Serving Fairfax County. The grant will expand the “Artes Para Todos” Phase Two programs, which will reach more young people from Spanish-speaking households who attend Fairfax County Title One Schools. Creative Cauldron will provide after-school workshops, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to summer camps.
Encore Stage & Studio, Inc. ($20,000). Serving All of Northern Virginia. The grant will support a wide array of theatre arts education programming, including award-winning productions, creative classes, and dynamic outreach to underserved young people.
Heard ($5,000). Serving Alexandria. These funds will help compensate the art team, at a rate of $110 per each 60-75 minute class.
Manassas Symphony Orchestra, Inc. ($5,000). Serving Al of Northern Virginia. The grant will help continue the Orchestra’s work to improve the effectiveness of its outreach and marketing efforts to increase audience attendance and corporate sponsorships.
Sound Impact ($10,000). All of Northern Virginia. Funding will support the organization’s capacity and programming in Northern Virginia.
The Fairfax Art League ($5,000). Serving All of Northern Virginia. The Fairfax Art League will return to activity at Fairfax Old Town Hall in the next year. Funding will go towards replacing and renovating the display areas.
Voce, Inc. ($5,000). Serving Fairfax County. The grant will expand Voce’s outreach and educational work in the community through events like the Youth Choral Festival. They will also commission a composer from a marginalized community to create a new piece to be performed by Voce Chamber Singers.
Educate Fairfax ($34,000). Serving Fairfax County. Funds will support plantings for outdoor learning spaces for students and staff to learn in a welcoming natural environment.
Fairfax County Park Authority ($34,000). Serving Fairfax County. Grant will be used to support the Mobile Nature Center and on equipment like watershed models, tables, and bins to carry supplies.
Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions ($34,000). Serving Fairfax County. These funds will support an organizer who will work within the Alliance’s network to introduce five climate solutions campaigns and connect faith communities to technical partners and resources, track progress, document stories, and communicate climate progress and wins to the wider community.
*Funding made possible by Haymarket Fund
Other grants
FACETS: A grant of $6,969 to FACETS, representing the 20% portion of the annual 5% of available spending from the Huntsman Endowment Fund as requested by Ken and Marci Huntsman.
