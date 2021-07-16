The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded more than $332,500 in college scholarships to 122 recent high school graduates and current college students for the upcoming academic school year.
This year’s recipients were recognized for academic achievement, character and financial need, as well as for demonstrating good citizenship at school, at home, and in the community.
“Every year we are very impressed by the pool of talented students applying for Community Foundation scholarships,” said Eileen Ellsworth, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “These scholarships reflect our ongoing commitment to invest in the next generation and we are thrilled to recognize their dedication to academics, family, and their communities.”
The Community Foundation manages 12 scholarships and administers the funds for 18 other scholarships that support Northern Virginia students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees. Each individual scholarship fund supports a different area of focus as created and envisioned by the donor.
One of the many scholarships available is the Northern Virginia First Responders Scholarship Fund. The fund, which benefits first responders and dependents of active first responders in the Northern Virginia area was established by donor Aaron Kinworthy.
“This scholarship fund is our small way of recognizing those brave individuals and saying thank you to them by highlighting their incredible efforts and accomplishments,” said Kinworthy.
Saira Akram, a graduate of the Academies of Loudoun is the recipient of a $5,000 NVTC Foundation Kilberg Scholarship, which was established to support female students pursuing higher education in STEM-related fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics)
“I didn’t want to be a financial burden to my parents, so I applied for the NVTC scholarship. This scholarship has allowed me to pursue my education in cybersecurity,” Akram said.
The complete list of scholarship winners is as follows.
Scholarships managed by the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia:
AMS Opportunity Scholarship Fund
Jahayra Guzman-Rivas, Garfield High School
Ashworth Grogan Scholarship
- Gavin Duhe', Hayfield Secondary School
- Kimiya Farzinfar, Woodbridge High School
- Magaly Villegas Hernandez, John R. Lewis High School
- Clara E. Guardado Lopez, Arlington Career Center
- Christina Pelliccio, University of California, Berkeley *
- Melannye Perez, Falls Church High School
- Ayesha Riasat, Herndon High School
- Fatima Villalobos Gonzalez, Washington-Liberty High School
- Bentley Family Scholarship Fund
- Selah Dean, Woodson High School
- Lara Zanotti, Westfield High School
Booz Allen Hamilton Vision Scholarship
- Nathan Buchanan, Haverford College*
- Kathleen Cannon, Duke University *
- Irene Chen, Emory University *
- Aarushi Dubey, University of Maryland *
- Arianna Gehan, Senior year - County College of Morris, NJ
- Emily Huo, University of Virginia *
- Hannah Jones, UNC - Chapel Hill *
- Mark Joseph, Loyola Marymount University *
- Luke Katzen, University of Virginia *
- Ramcharan Malladi, Broad Run High School and Loudoun Academy of Engineering & Technology
- Sreya Mallipeddi, College of William and Mary *
- Julia Noppenberger, Haverford College *
- Brittany Peng, McLean High School
- Grace Pluemacher, Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science, NJ
- Jonas Ravich, Johns Hopkins University *
- Sachi Sakaniwa, University of Vermont, Burlington *
- Karen Song, Thomas Jefferson High School
- Jasmine Summers-Evans, UCLA *
- Avery Watkins, Stanford University *
- Chris Yang, Duke University *
Charles Homer Barton Memorial Scholarship
- Anonymous (2)
- Mariana Buenaventura, Hayfield Secondary School
- Glenn Cotone, Virginia Tech University
- Sara Guckenberger, Fairfax High School
- Liam Mangan, Loudoun County High School
- Nicole Notta, Stone Bridge High School Ashburn
Elizabeth Koury Scholarship
- Nalin Aggarwal, Freedom High School
- Vivian Cao-Dao, University of Virginia *
- Isabella Drake, Leiden University *
- Jaspreet Kaur, Virginia Commonwealth University *
- Riya Maheshwari, Georgetown University *
- Jesus Neyra, University of Virginia *
- Hayly Nguyen, John Champe High School & Northern Virginia Community College
- Huzaifa Shafique, Westfield High School
- Anubhav Thapaliya, Virginia Commonwealth University *
Leslie V. Forte Scholarship
- Iman Abuel-Hawa, Northern Virginia Community College
- Louise Lightner Jamison Scholarship
- Katie Jordan, Patriot Hight School
- Emma Patane, Battlefield High School
- NVTC Foundation Kilberg Scholarship Fund
- Sanjoli Agarwal, George Mason University
- Saira Akram, Academies of Loudoun
- Shery Kamel, Mountain View High School
- Rachel Lin, James W. Robinson, Jr. Secondary School
- Sukriti Sharma, West Springfield High School
Rose Koury Scholarship
- Isabel Craun, Liberty University *
- Eliana Glover, Roanoke College *
- Naim Gmati, Virginia Commonwealth University *
- Gina Nored, Lipscomb University *
- Charley Piercy, Woodgrove High School
- Erin Poplin, Miami University *
- Maria-Paula Proano, George Mason University *
- Lindsey Staub, Broad Run High School
- Ashleigh Trudell, Heritage High School
- Marissa Young, Belmont Abbey College *
- Vance International, Inc. Scholarship
- Bryan Bocompani, Brentsville District High School
- Angelina Cherian, John Champe High School Academy of Science
The following scholarships are administered by the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia:
Celebrate Cherie Scholarship Fund
- Maria Hamilton, Herndon High School
- Christopher Consultants Scholarship Fund
- Ronald Ortiz Jr, Unity Reed High School
- Jackson Robert Greene Memorial Athletic Scholarship
- Jackson Buley, Herndon High School
- Semhar Habte-Mariam, Herndon High School
- John Hiller Memorial Advised Fund
- Jacqueline Kerner, West Springfield High School
- Kathryn Louise Davison Scholarship
- Maris DePalma, Mansfield High School, Massachusetts
Kelly Elizabeth Baker Memorial Scholarship
Laura Ryan, Home School & Northern Virginia Community College
Michell Merhige Scholarship
- Anonymous
- Gurleen Kaur, Thomas Jefferson High School
- Miss Aranetta Memorial Scholarship Fund
- Kayla Kim, Potomac Falls High School
Northern VA First Responders Scholarship Fund
- Dinan Elsyad, Thomas Jefferson High School
- Olivia Lippincott, Loudoun County High School
- Margaret Short, Potomac Falls High School
- Emma Wetmore, Stone Bridge High School
Reston Scholarship Fund (All attend South Lakes High School)
- Anonymous *
- Hadi Abdelhalim*
- Aamina Ahmad
- Alejandro Alvalos Alvarenga*
- Andrea Ataucusi
- Emeli Avalos Barillas*
- Melani Beltran
- Zayyan Budiman*
- Andrea Coca Ventura*
- Ian Cruz
- Diseye Ken Fiobotei*
- Luis Zevallos Garate*
- Mona Hassan*
- Maricila Hernandez-Recinos
- Sohale Hessavi*
- Abdi Hobor*
- Carla Jovel*
- Javaria Khattak*
- Mishal Khattak
- Anisa Mahamed*
- Abita Mahdi*
- Priscilla Maradiago*
- Nayeli Martinez Mancia*
- Nicol Salinas Perez*
- Aiza Shabbaz
- Hamdi Feisal Sharif*
- Tsiyon Wakjira*
- James Watkins*
- Nia Winston*
- Brenda Yanes*
- Robert Spencer Smith
- Austin Marzett, Patriot High School
Wilens-Chu Memorial Scholarship
- Amanda Crisp, South Lakes High School
- Nathan Wojciechowski, South Lakes High School
- William J. Foreman Memorial Scholarship
- Iman Abuel-Hawa, South County High School
- Saera Kim, Centreville High School
- Jaella Lahat, South County High Schoool
- Gabrielle Paker, Centreville High School
Yuthud Oberdick Scholarship
Victoria Grace Turtiainen, Chantilly High School
*Renewed scholarship winners
