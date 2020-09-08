The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia will host its 2020 Raise the Region gala on Friday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m.
This year's event will be fully virtual, allowing supporters to participate from home. The theme is "Building a Community that Works for Everyone,"and the event will highlight a record-level of giving from the community foundation throughout the region.
Hosted by NBC4’s Leon Harris, the 2020 Raise the Region virtual event is free to attend, available at www.cfnova.org/RaiseTheRegion. Though usually an in-person gala attended by more than 600 business, philanthropic and community leaders, this year’s event is a virtual campaign to raise unrestricted funds to support the community foundation’s ability to grow philanthropy to respond to need and seed innovation throughout the region. It will include an online auction and a video highlighting the foundation's work in the region.
“We’ve had to pivot from live to virtual in response to the coronavirus crisis,” said Eileen Ellsworth, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. “COVID-19 has changed our way of living, but it hasn’t changed Northern Virginia’s spirit to rally during this unprecedented time of need in our region.”
In response to the pandemic, the Community Foundation launched the COVID-19 Response Fund for Northern Virginia. The fund has awarded $2.1 million to nonprofit organizations on the front lines supporting those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, without taking any fees on this work and dedicating all pandemic response efforts to the needs of the greater community.
“This is a testament to the power of philanthropy, and the unique ability of the community foundation to help individuals make a collective impact to respond to critical need throughout the region when it is most needed,” Ellsworth said.
Support for the Community Foundation’s 2020 Raise the Region Event is provided by Signature Sponsor Claude Moore Charitable Foundation; Challenge Sponsor Nolan Family Charitable Fund; Matching Gift Sponsor K. Paul Singh; Community Leadership Sponsor John and Nina Toups Charitable Fund; Auction Sponsor Dewberry; Military Personnel & Their Families Sponsor Anonymous Donor; and Community Wealth Building Sponsors BB&T Wealth, Eileen Ellsworth and Bob Weil, and Harry Klaff. A complete list of sponsors is available here.
More information about the event, along with a sneak preview of online auction items, is available at www.cfnova.org/RaiseTheRegion.
