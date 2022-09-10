The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia will hold its annual fundraiser, the Raise the Region Gala on Friday, Oct. 7.
For the first time since 2019, there will be an in-person component available to those interested. The event will enable the Community Foundation to respond to need, seed innovation and lead and convene the community, helping to build a Northern Virginia that works for everyone, according to a news release.
As part of this celebration of local philanthropy in Northern Virginia, hundreds of businesses, philanthropic and community leaders will be represented online and in-person. The virtual option is at no cost to interested parties.
The event will include remarks from CEO and President Eileen Ellsworth, as well as board members, and grantees A Farm Less Ordinary, United Community and Safe Spot Children’s Advocacy Center. A live auction is scheduled with two raffles -- one for a diamond piece of jewelry valued at more than $3,000 and another to participate in a whisky tasting.
The Community Leadership Award, presented annually for outstanding community service and dedication to improving the quality of life for all Northern Virginians, will be presented to Micron Technology Inc., a world leader in innovative memory solutions with deep ties to our region through its Manassas operation. More than 60% of Micron employees are engaged in efforts to support local needs, particularly helping underrepresented and underserved students find pathways to STEM careers.
The in-person portion of the gala will be at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner and begin at 6:30 p.m.
This year's top sponsors are as follows:
- Challenge Sponsor: K. Paul Singh
- Community Leadership Sponsors: Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, John and Nina Toups Charitable Fund, Micron Technology Inc., Nolan Family Charitable Fund
- Community Resilience Sponsor: Truist
- Photo Engagement Sponsor: Monument Wealth Management
Information on Raise the Region is available here. For a preview of auction items, visit www.cfnova.org/raisetheregion.
The Community Foundation grows philanthropy to respond to critical need, seed innovation and lead and convene the community in Northern Virginia. Comprised of donor-advised funds, permanent funds, giving circles and other charitable endowments, the foundation connects donors to community and promotes a more equitable and inclusive prosperity. In the past two years the foundation awarded more than $20 million in grants and scholarships and now reports $89 million in managed philanthropic assets.
