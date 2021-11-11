The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has received a $50,000 grant to help eligible Northern Virginia families enroll in or apply for the federal Child and Earned Income Tax Credit programs.
Funding for the grant comes from the Community Outreach & Opportunity Fund (CO-OP Fund), run by the Early Income Tax Credit Funders Network, which awarded $50,000 to 23 other charitable organizations across the country. The fund is designed to help eligible families sign up for the expanded federal Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax through April 2022.
The Earned Income Tax Credit is a federal tax credit designated for working people with low to moderate incomes. The credit reduces the amount of federal taxes owed and may also provide a refund.
A stipulation of the grant is the foundations awarded the money must also match it to fund another project in their respective communities.
The Community Foundation plans to match the $50,000 using money from its endowment and give it to the United Community, a local nonprofit based in Alexandria that serves the U.S. 1 corridor.
United Community will receive $45,000 to fund its existing Neighborhood Ambassadors program. Experts will assist families with tax filing and accessing vital information about the Child and Earned Income tax credits through community engagement, social media and written materials in multiple languages.
"We look forward to working with a trusted community partner like United Community on outreach and enrollment in this very important program, which provides much-needed financial stability for families with low income,” said Sari Raskin, vice president of grants and community leadership for the Community Foundation. “Our hope is that this partnership will create sustainable pathways for families along the Route 1 corridor to achieve upward mobility.”
About $5,000 will be used from the Community Foundation’s $50,000 donation to pay staff, according to a spokesperson for the foundation.
“I am truly grateful to have the Community Foundation as a partner to bring equitable and prosperous outcomes to the Mount Vernon community. This is an important step in our aspiration to end multi-generational poverty,” said Yolonda Earl-Thompson, community impact officer at United Community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.