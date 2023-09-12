Northern Virginia business leader and philanthropist Sumeet Shrivastava will receive the 2023 Community Leadership Award at the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia's annual Raise the Region Gala.
The event is Friday, Oct. 6, and, for the first time, tickets and sponsorships for in-person attendance are sold out. However, community members can register for free to join the program virtually at www.cfnova.org/gala.
The gala is black tie and will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception, silent auction and raffle, followed by an elegant, seated dinner at 7:45. The hybrid program will begin at 8:30 and will include remarks from the Community Foundation’s outgoing president and CEO, Eileen Ellsworth; event co-chairs Anne Altman and Arun Gupta, and auctioneer Matt Quinn of Quinn’s Auction Galleries.
Programming will include a segment on the Community Foundation’s impact in the region, live and silent auctions and the award presentation to Shrivastava, a technology and government contracting executive with three decades of experience.
The Community Leadership Award is presented annually for outstanding community service and dedication to improving the quality of life for all Northern Virginians.
Shrivastava graduated from George Mason University in 1992 and went on to become chair and CEO of Array Information Technology Inc., which was sold to CGI Federal in 2021.
His family provided the lead gift to create George Mason’s Refugee and Immigrant Success through Entrepreneurship (RISE) Program, a targeted training, mentoring and networking program supporting aspiring entrepreneurs from refugee and immigrant backgrounds.
He also serves as board chair of the Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation and as president of TiE DC, an organization focused on generating and nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Core sponsors for the Community Foundation's Gala include:
Challenge Sponsor: K. Paul Singh
Community Leadership Sponsors: Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, John and Nina Toups Charitable Fund and the Shrivastava family
Auction Sponsor: Truist Wealth
Registration Sponsor: George Mason University College of Humanities & Social Sciences, Athletics, School of Business, and George Mason University Foundation Inc.
Community Resilience Sponsor: Hensel Phelps
Photo Engagement Sponsor: Monument Wealth Management
A full list of sponsors and more information about the Gala and the Community Foundation can be found at www.cfnova.org/gala.
