The Prince William County business community is mourning the sudden loss of Patrick King, a well-known local entrepreneur and philanthropist who founded the marketing firm Imagine, Inc. in Old Town Manassas nearly 20 years ago.
King, 45, died in his sleep of natural causes May 31 at his home in Gainesville after a trip to Florida to visit family and some of the Disney theme parks, said his fiancee Rebecca Barnes.
“... If he had known this was his last week on earth, he couldn't have planned a much better week,” Barnes said in a Facebook post.
King grew up in Chesapeake and launched Imagine in 2004 with no budget and no customers.
“In 2002, my brother encouraged me to move up to the D.C. area to try to find work,” King said in a 2015 interview with Prince William Living Magazine. “After six months living here, I had a hair-brained idea of starting my firm with no real clients, no money, no business ownership experience and no network. After almost 12 years of hard work from me and some incredible people, we have the firm I always wanted.”
A 2015 graduate of Leadership Prince William, King also served as past president of the American Marketing Association D.C., and served on several community boards including Historic Manassas, Inc., Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), the Prince William County Bar Foundation and the Manassas City Public Schools Education Foundation.
He was on the advisory boards of the Greater Prince William Food Council and The New School, as well as sitting on the judging panels for the International Association of Visual Arts American Business Awards and did pro-bono work for a number of charities.
“Patrick's contributions to Leadership Prince William are profound, yet his charitable works reach far beyond our circle,” the group wrote on its website. “Many nonprofit boards had the benefit of his passion and wisdom and will enjoy the results of his creativity in problem-solving and innovative solutions for years to come. His generosity extended to every person he encountered.”
In 2018, King found happiness in his personal life with fellow Prince William business leader Rebecca Barnes, owner and publisher of Prince William Living Magazine and a longtime volunteer with the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department.
One friend, upon finding out about the relationship, recalled thinking “of course!” It was like two puzzle pieces finally found their matching piece, the friend said.
This fall, King asked Barnes' father's blessing in marriage. “My dad said to me ‘you finally got it right kid,’” Barnes said.
The two were making wedding plans when he died.
“I will say what we had was a once in a lifetime thing,” Barnes said. “It has to be what holds me over. I don’t regret a second of it.”
King leaves behind his mother, who lived with him and Barnes; a daughter, a granddaughter, Barnes son and many other family members and friends.
Past members and employees of the Prince William Chamber are hosting a celebration of life for King on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Salisbury Center, 8890 Mathis Ave., in Manassas.
Attendees are invited to wear Patrick’s favorite colors, red and black, and dress is business casual. The program will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m., a taco buffet will be provided by Zandras’s and a cash bar available. To sign up for the meal train or donations for Patrick’s loved ones, visit: https://www.mealtrainb.com/trains/dzged6.
