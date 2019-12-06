The Rancourt family is well known in the Bristow community for their faith, charity and family of adopted children with special medical needs.
On Wednesday, while Emily Rancourt was in a California hospital with her 3-year-old daughter who recently had life-saving but complicated heart surgery, the family's home on Comfort Court went up in flames.
No one was injured, but the family was left with nothing.
The fire started in garage, destroying the Rancourt's specialized van big enough for their family, and left fire and water damage throughout their house.
Emily Rancourt and her daughter Luna flew back Thursday from California on a medical transport to a hospital in Washington, and can be home with family as they rebuild their lives.
Now the community is rallying to help the Rancourts, through prayer, through donations of clothing and food and through donation campaigns at GoFundMe campaign and their church.
"This amazing family has stepped out in faith numerous times to grow their family through adoption," Kim Sanford wrote in a GoFundMe campaign for the family. "They have walked the hardest of walks, alongside children battling very complex medical issues. Yet even during their own struggles, they are the first ones to support others."
The family's church, Gateway Bible Church, is also collecting donations on their behalf here.
"To know this family is to love them. They have touched so many lives. Let’s join together to do what we can to help them re-build theirs," Sanford said.
