The level of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus continues to increase in Northern Virginia and throughout the state, according to new reports from the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday.

While Northern Virginia remains in the moderate range of community transmission for the third successive week, according to the health department's weekly analysis, it is moving closer toward the high end of the range. Meanwhile, three Virginia regions - Central, near Southwest and far Southwest - are now experiencing substantial community transmission.

The state health department reported 1,261 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, increasing the state's seven-day average to 1,324.3, marking the fourth consecutive day the average has hit a new high. Southwest Virginia continues to be the hottest spot, with 402 new cases reported Tuesday, increasing its seven-day average to 427.6.

Northern Virginia reported fewer than 300 cases Tuesday for the first time in eight days, with 276 new cases. The region's seven-day average fell slightly to 317.6.

The state's seven-day average test positivity rate ticked down slightly to 5.7%. It was as low as 4.5% on several occasions during a 22-day run under 5% in late September and early October. In Northern Virginia, the Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William health districts all have rates above the key threshold of 5%, and Arlington is nearing that level.

The state reported eight net new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, but Northern Virginia's total was actually reduced by one, in Fairfax County.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 276 new cases, 0 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,261 new cases, 8 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 22,514 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 59,492 cases, 1,237 deaths.

Statewide: 184,679 cases, 3,666 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.69 million diagnostic tests (2.9 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,026 (down from 1,031 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 222 (up from 214 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 20,306 total

Nursing Home Patients: 680 as of Saturday (up from 632 on Saturday; no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.