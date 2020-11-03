The level of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus continues to increase in Northern Virginia and throughout the state, according to new reports from the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday.
While Northern Virginia remains in the moderate range of community transmission for the third successive week, according to the health department's weekly analysis, it is moving closer toward the high end of the range. Meanwhile, three Virginia regions - Central, near Southwest and far Southwest - are now experiencing substantial community transmission.
The state health department reported 1,261 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, increasing the state's seven-day average to 1,324.3, marking the fourth consecutive day the average has hit a new high. Southwest Virginia continues to be the hottest spot, with 402 new cases reported Tuesday, increasing its seven-day average to 427.6.
Northern Virginia reported fewer than 300 cases Tuesday for the first time in eight days, with 276 new cases. The region's seven-day average fell slightly to 317.6.
The state's seven-day average test positivity rate ticked down slightly to 5.7%. It was as low as 4.5% on several occasions during a 22-day run under 5% in late September and early October. In Northern Virginia, the Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William health districts all have rates above the key threshold of 5%, and Arlington is nearing that level.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|4.4%
|Stable
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|4.9%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|5.4%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|6.7%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|7.4%
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|5.4%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|5.7%
|Down
The state reported eight net new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, but Northern Virginia's total was actually reduced by one, in Fairfax County.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Nov. 3, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|4,377
|326
|74
|Arlington
|4,813
|540
|154
|Fairfax
|24,458
|2,296
|604
|Fairfax City
|165
|14
|8
|Falls Church
|78
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|8,105
|492
|132
|Manassas
|2,066
|132
|27
|Manassas Park
|662
|58
|8
|Prince William
|14,768
|1,017
|223
|Totals
|59,492
|4,888
|1,237
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|603
|53
|6
|Spotsylvania
|2,529
|157
|55
|Stafford
|2,480
|173
|22
|Fauquier
|1,128
|56
|27
|Culpeper
|1,416
|98
|18
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 276 new cases, 0 new deaths.
Statewide: 1,261 new cases, 8 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 22,514 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 59,492 cases, 1,237 deaths.
Statewide: 184,679 cases, 3,666 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.69 million diagnostic tests (2.9 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,026 (down from 1,031 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 222 (up from 214 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 20,306 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 680 as of Saturday (up from 632 on Saturday; no report on Sundays or Mondays)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.