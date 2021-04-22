The driver of a Prince William County OmniRide commuter bus and four of his passengers were injured in a Thursday morning crash that snarled Interstate 66 traffic for hours.
State police were called to the wreck on eastbound I-66 near Fairfax County Parkway at 8:18 a.m. A tractor-trailer was traveling in the left lane when traffic in front of it came to a sudden stop, state police spokesperson Shelby Crouch said.
In an effort to avoid the stopped traffic, the tractor-trailer swerved to the left and struck the OmniRide bus traveling in the HOV lane. The tractor-trailer then struck an SUV, Crouch said.
The bus was carrying five passengers and the driver. Four passengers and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. One passenger reported no injuries.
No one in the SUV was injured.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Kyle A. Childers, 31, of King George, was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt. He was charged with making an unsafe lane change, Crouch said.
The crash remains under investigation. Traffic was stalled for hours on I-66 east as authorities cleared the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.