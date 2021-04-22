Bus 1-1.jpg

Four passengers and the driver were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday, April 22, 2021 on Interstate 66 near the 55 mile marker.

The driver of a Prince William County OmniRide commuter bus and four of his passengers were injured in a Thursday morning crash that snarled Interstate 66 traffic for hours.

State police were called to the wreck on eastbound I-66 near Fairfax County Parkway at 8:18 a.m. A tractor-trailer was traveling in the left lane when traffic in front of it came to a sudden stop, state police spokesperson Shelby Crouch said.

The driver of this tractor-trailer struck a commuter bus after traffic came to a sudden stop on I-66 in Fairfax during morning rush hour on April 22, 2021.

In an effort to avoid the stopped traffic, the tractor-trailer swerved to the left and struck the OmniRide bus traveling in the HOV lane. The tractor-trailer then struck an SUV, Crouch said.

The bus was carrying five passengers and the driver. Four passengers and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. One passenger reported no injuries.

A multi-vehicle crash slowed traffic for hours the morning of April 22, 2021 on I-66 in Fairfax.

No one in the SUV was injured.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Kyle A. Childers, 31, of King George, was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt. He was charged with making an unsafe lane change, Crouch said.

The crash remains under investigation. Traffic was stalled for hours on I-66 east as authorities cleared the scene.

