Prince William residents raised concerns over contamination, earthquake safety, truck traffic and more at a public information session on Dominion Energy’s plan to construct a new coal ash landfill at its Possum Point Power Station.
The utility company is seeking approval for a new on-site landfill to contain the roughly 4 million cubic yards of coal ash currently sitting in Pond D at Possum Point. The double-lined, 190-foot landfill would be “above and beyond” state regulations, with lining that should last for over 400 years, according to Dominion representatives.
But nearby residents say they’re concerned about the plan, which will ultimately need county and state clearance. At an information session Monday night hosted by Potomac Supervisor Andrea Bailey, speakers worried about issues like the durability of the landfill in the event of an earthquake, as well as the volume and speed of truck traffic needed to haul in soil to cover the coal ash.
“How can you build a … coal ash landfill on a site where there’s already groundwater contamination underneath it, and exceedances for groundwater contamination, knowing that you’re stirring up that contaminated groundwater?” one resident asked.
Spencer Adkins, a projects director at Dominion Energy, said the proposed setup would be much more secure for containing and separating the coal ash from any groundwater than the current Pond D. Previously, Dominion operated as many as five different ash ponds at Possum Point, but the company consolidated them into Pond D after the power plant stopped burning coal in 2003.
“It’s going to be a brand new … containerized system that will hold everything in. It will have a detection system … that we’ll be monitoring, having it inspected,” Adkins said. “So we’ll continue to monitor all those things, basically that’s the main difference.”
As for earthquakes, Adkins and another Dominion representative said the power station has already had to meet several standards related to seismic activity and that the new landfill would have to do the same. If constructed at the western corner of Dominion’s Possum Point property, as the company is proposing, the landfill would sit about 1,000 feet from the nearest homes at the southern end of Potomac Shores.
Dominion says it has three options for what to do with the coal ash sitting in Pond D since former Gov. Ralph Northam signed a state law requiring the disposal of coal ash to protect groundwater. Of the three options – depositing the ash into an onsite landfill, shipping it to an offsite landfill, or transporting it away to have half of it recycled – Dominion says the onsite option would be the most cost-efficient, fastest and least disruptive to nearby residents.
Moving the ash to have it recycled or stored in a different landfill would require over 100 trucks per day or 200 railcars per week and range in cost from $703 million to $1.19 billion. The onsite landfill, the company says, would cost just $347 million, and any cost could ultimately be passed on to the state’s energy consumers as allowed in the 2019 legislation.
But residents said the transportation breakdown Dominion was showing the public was not comprehensive. The company has provided estimates only for how many trucks it would require to ship the coal ash away from Possum Point if it went with one of the offsite options. It has provided no such estimate for the number of trucks required to bring soil into Possum Point with the onsite option. Residents also said that trucks moving in and out of Possum Point frequently sped through nearby neighborhoods during previous projects.
“You show zero trucks on the onsite landfill but you haven’t done a cut-and-fill analysis, but you’re able to come with these numbers,” a member of Bailey’s resident task force for the proposal said Monday night. “I mean, you’re talking about a tremendous amount of dirt.”
Dominion will have to undertake a similar process at three other ash sites in Virginia, as well. Originally, Adkins said, the utility planned to drain Pond D and cover it with a synthetic cap and topsoil. But the existing pond’s single liner wouldn’t meet the new state requirements, which were passed to prevent carcinogenic heavy metals in the ash from seeping into the groundwater.
Ultimately, the company says an onsite landfill could be planted over, and some have suggested that if the county grants Dominion the right to build the landfill at Possum Point, it could secure some of the property for redevelopment once the power plant shuts down for good.
Because of separate legislation passed in 2020, Dominion will be required to produce all of its energy in Virginia from fully renewable resources by 2045, meaning that it’s likely to shut down many of its existing plants. Similar sites have been turned into parks in places like Arlington and Alexandria.
“I think it’s highly unlikely that there’s going to be a power station there in 15 years,” Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th, told InsideNoVa in January. “That property’s going to need to be repurposed, the vast vast majority of it. And I think the Possum Point power station is probably one of the most valuable redevelopment opportunities in all of Northern Virginia.”
But some nearby residents are sure to fight the landfill plan when it finally goes before the Board of County Supervisors for approval.
“I’m hearing a lot of valid questions, and I’m also hearing a lot of ‘I don’t have that until we start,’” one resident told Adkins Monday night. “I guarantee you we’re going to need the studies, we’re going to need the full finished plan, we’re going to need the names of the trucking company that’s being contracted to move it so that they can be held responsible from the very beginning. So before any approval goes through for this, I’d like to see these questions answered.”
