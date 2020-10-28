A large Confederate flag flying on private property adjacent to Interstate 95 in Stafford County is gone for good – at least at its original location.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has acquired the land, one of 10 parcels adjacent to I-95 near the Falmouth exit, for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.
Landowners Hubert and Debbie Cash rented space to the Virginia Flaggers group, which hoisted the 20’ by 30’ flag near the Truslow Road overpass back in 2013.
Work began Monday on that project, with the land to be used for a ramp to the future, extended 95 Express Lanes, VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in an email.
VDOT gave the Virginia Flaggers until Friday to remove the flag.
“On Oct. 30, 2020, VDOT’s contractor will receive right-of-entry to access this private property. On Oct. 21, VDOT requested that Virginia Flaggers remove the flag before this Oct. 30 date,” Hannon said. Once the flag was removed, she said, VDOT contractors planned to remove the flag pole and foundation.
In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, the Virginia Flaggers said the land was taken by eminent domain, and the Friday deadline to remove the flag came as a surprise.
The group said the flag was removed today in a brief ceremony, but will fly again somewhere nearby.
“While the temporary removal was a difficult one, we are comforted in the knowledge that for 6 ½ years, she flew proudly and defiantly, and in the face of some of the most challenging times for Southerners here in occupied Virginia,” the Facebook post said. “We have suffered some setbacks in the past few months, and this is a major one, but please know that it will in NO WAY impede our work or change our course. In fact, we already have SEVERAL locations that have been offered for relocation on Interstate 95, near the original site.”
For almost as long as the flag flew, protesters have rallied to get it taken down. Groups appeared at Stafford Board of Supervisors meetings several times over the years, asking county leaders to somehow mandate its removal. The board resisted, saying the county had no legal authority to remove the flag because it was on private property and protected the First Amendment of the Constitution, which protects free speech.
