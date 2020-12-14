He’s not been sworn into office yet and already conservative Republican Congressman-elect Bob Good is making waves on Capitol Hill after calling the COVID-19 pandemic “phony.”
Good appeared this past Saturday at the second "Million MAGA March" in support of President Donald Trump, an event covered by Business Insider.
"I can't tell you how great it is to look out there and see your faces," Good told the crowd who demand that November’s presidential election be overturned in favor of Donald Trump. "This looks like a group of people that get that this is a phony pandemic.
“It's a serious virus, but it's a virus. It's not a pandemic ... You get it. You stand up against tyranny. Thank you for being here today. Thank you for saying no to the insanity."
That same day, the publication pointed out, there were roughly 231,000 confirmed new coronavirus infections and over 3,300 COVID-19 deaths, both single-day records in the United States and easily within the definition of a pandemic given the 300,000 deaths all told.
University of Virginia Dr. Cameron Webb, who lost to Good in last month’s election, tweeted in response to the Republican’s remarks: "I've seen firsthand the devastation COVID-19 causes. The fact is — even here in VA — the pandemic is surging right now. Anyone can be affected and it's our collective duty to respect this threat. It goes beyond partisanship or politics. This rhetoric is irresponsible and dangerous."
Outgoing Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman, who was unseated by Good in this past summer’s primary, wrote on Twitter: "My grandmother is in the Hospital with COVID. My brother is a critical care nurse taking care of those with COVID. Saying COVID is fake is irresponsible, embarrassing and everything that is wrong with politics. Virginia deserves better."
Good followed up by posting on Twitter Sunday: “We have got to stop the insanity, and stop accepting the hoax that says forcing people to wear a mask, forcing businesses to close, prohibiting worship services, and keeping kids out of school will make a significant difference in whether or not we will die from this virus.”
Another right-wing nut job who still believes that the virus is a hoax. I will tell you Bob, this virus is no hoax and it killed my mother who went to the hospital for a non-emergency and caught it there and died there. You are ignorant to true facts and I don't see you staying in office long. You better wake up and fast.
Derek,
Sorry about your mother's passing, Merry Christmas to you and your family and other loved ones.
Derek, I too am sorry to hear of your loss. Losing my Mother was very tough on me too. The reality of this "epidemic" is that only a tiny fraction of the deaths are directly related to the virus. Almost everyone dies of some underlining disease that they suffer from. It is all about the money. If you go to the hospital and the bill is say $30,000 and you have insurance like Blue Cross. The insurance company and the hospital have negotiated the rates. So no itemized bill goes to the insurance company and they send the hospital a check for $17,000 and everybody is happy. Then we have covid-19. If the hospital can put covid on the death in any way, instead of sending the bill to the insurance company they send the bill to the government who pays the full $30,000. Once the hospital meets a certain quota they get paid MORE than the $30,000. Covid has become a cash cow to the hospitals and a lifeboat for the insurance companies.
What an embarrassment!
He’s absolutely correct. Finally, at least a few people are willing to leave their house. 99.7% survival rate....you’ll be OK! Grow up!
