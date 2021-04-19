The legislative process is underway to designate the September 11th National Memorial Trail as a national tour route linking memorials in New York, Arlington, Washington and Pennsylvania.
U.S. Reps. Gerald E. Connolly and Don Beyer, both Democrats representing Virginia, along with Republican Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, have introduced legislation for the Secretary of Interior to authorize the national route designation.
The memorial trail is a 1,300-mile biking, hiking and motor-friendly trail that connects the three 9/11 memorial sites via six states and the District of Columbia.
“As our nation prepares for the 20th anniversary of September 11th, we have a tremendous opportunity to create a lasting legacy that connects all three sites attacked that horrific day,” Connolly said. “The September 11th National Memorial Trail will serve a particularly significant role – honoring the families and loved ones who were victims of the attack, and the heroes who saved countless lives on such a tragic day. "
Beyer said the legislation will provide a new way to honor and remember the lives lost.
“This year we will mark 20 years since the attacks on September 11, 2001, which claimed the lives of so many, including members of our Northern Virginia community,” Beyer said.
David G. Brickley, founder of the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance, said he's grateful for the bipartisan support.
“Twenty years ago, I had envisioned a federally designated 9/11 trail that would commemorate that tragic day for future generations; now that opportunity is here and we are truly appreciative and excited to see this legislative process unfold … in hopes for President Biden to have it signed into law by Sept. 11, 2021,” he said.
The trail is the result of a partnership between the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance, National Park Service, state and local governments, and other nonprofit organizations.
“The designation will allow the 9/11 National Memorial Trail to always be a place of connection and history,” said Thomas Baxter, alliance president.
The 9/11 trail is a triangular route that passes through some of the most beautiful and historic parts of the United States. Starting at the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, the trail will extend northwest to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. It will then continue east to New York City’s National September 11th Memorial and Museum.
The trail then heads south following the East Coast Greenway connecting to the 9/11 Memorial Garden of Reflection in Yardley, Pa. It then connects to the National Mall in Washington and ultimately, returns to the Pentagon Memorial.
Although the hiking portion of the memorial trail is not fully completed, it is currently connected by off-road and multi-use trails.
The non-profit alliance relies on financial support from donors and grants to further develop and maintain the trail.
For more information, or to donate, go to www.911trail.org.
Where are the hikers in the photo? I don't hike on the trails. Too dangerous. No speed limit posted and bicycles and e-scooters race. Also people with no fixed address hanging out and camping off the trail. Why isn't there a user fee for the groups who do use the trail?
