Democrat Gerry Connolly was handily re-elected to an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jim Myles in the 11th District.
With 128 of the district's 180 precincts reporting as of 11 p.m., Connolly had 66.4% of the vote to 33.6% for Myles.
The district covers most of Fairfax County outside the Beltway, with the exception of the Clifton and Alexandria areas. It includes Tysons, Great Falls, Reston, Vienna, Oakton, Chantilly and the city of Fairfax.
Connolly was first elected to Congress in 2008. Before that, he was a congressional staffer and served as a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors from 1995-2003 and as chair of the Fairfax board from 2004-2008.
Myles is a U.S. Air Force veteran who has a bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University and a law degree from the University of San Diego School of Law in 1993.
His career experience includes working as a U.S. administrative law judge and on the Republican staff of the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Subcommittee on Social Security. He also worked for the Social Security Administration and the Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to data compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project, Connolly had raised over $2 million for his re-election campaign as of Oct. 19, while Myles had raised just $195,000.
