A conservative advocacy group with ties to former President Donald Trump is gearing up to launch a campaign in Prince William County using “high-pressure tactics” to encourage disaffected working-class voters to turn out in the November election.
Look Ahead America, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit founded and run by former Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard, will begin sending mailers and door-knocking across the increasingly Democratic county later this month to reach conservative voters who may have skipped out in recent elections.
Specifically, the organization is targeting in and around Manassas in areas Braynard described as “disaffected patriotic Americans of rural and blue-collar backgrounds” who are typically not fully college-educated and often work in manufacturing, trades or agriculture. He described this bloc as “the most neglected demographic in the country” that’s not sought after by other advocacy groups.
The group is planning to use tactics like sending mailers to residents with the names and addresses of their neighbors who vote regularly while disparaging the recipient for not participating in recent elections.
“There are certain high pressure tactics that campaigns and parties are afraid to use to turn people out because they’re fearful of blowback, whereas in our case, we don’t really care about blowback as long as these people vote,” Braynard said. “So they can get angry at our organization, they can get angry at me or our door-knockers – that’s fine. We just need these people to vote.”
While the nonprofit remains nonpartisan because of its tax status, it’s communicating to inactive voters with talking points familiar to Virginia Republicans, telling residents they could “lose their parental rights” or Second Amendment rights by not voting, according to Braynard.
He said Look Ahead America is hoping to use its activities in Virginia as a springboard to show donors they can turn out voters this year and use that as leverage to gain additional funding to launch similar efforts in other states heading into the 2024 presidential election.
In 2016, the group employed similar tactics to Trump’s benefit while also seeking to prevent “fraudulent” votes being cast from noncitizens or the deceased by deploying poll watchers with cameras, according to The New York Times.
The nonprofit has recently taken to backing defendants charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by holding gatherings and vigils in Washington.
"Disaffected working class voters" have no one to blame but themselves.
This is what the GOP has been reduced to since Trump. Targeting LOSERS.
Ben, somehow I missed the articles on all the leftwing non-partisan groups . There are a bunch. Are you unaware? Or, just biased? Many of them were election deniers in 2016.
Election Deniers. Democrats knew Trump did not win a majority of the vote. We didn't attack the Capitol.
We are not the terrorist party.
