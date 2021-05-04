Construction has begun on a project to improve safety and reduce congestion at the western end of the Dulles Greenway in Loudoun County.
Toll Road Investors Partnership LP II (TRIP II), owner and operator of the Dulles Greenway, and Shirley Contracting Company, LLC announced last month that construction on the Leesburg Bypass Improvement Project has begun, with a tentative completion date of May 1, 2022.
This project is designed to increase safety and reduce congestion on the State Route 7/U.S. Route 15 Bypass at its interchange with South King Street in Leesburg.
The project involves reconfiguring the exit ramp from the westbound bypass to northbound South King Street (Route 15), including a retaining wall on the north side of the exit ramp. The improvements also will provide a continuous third westbound lane on the bypass between the Greenway and the South King Street interchange. All exit and entrance ramps will remain open during construction.
Shirley has established a 24/7 emergency hotline for commuters providing information on construction-related issues occurring during construction. The hotline is: 703-447-5183.
TRIP II joined an agreement with Loudoun County and the town of Leesburg to approve the project. Funding was provided by the county and TRIP II. TRIP II will manage the construction and design implementation on behalf of the county.
“With construction beginning on the Leesburg Bypass project, we are eager to alleviate congestion for our commuters,” said TRIP II CEO Renée N. Hamilton. “We will work alongside Shirley Contracting LLC to provide as many updates on the process and timeline as possible to ensure smooth navigation for everyone during the construction period.”
