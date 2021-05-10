Guidehouse, a management consulting company, will invest $12.7 million to establish a global headquarters operation and create 900 jobs in Tysons, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday.
The company’s new campus at 1676 International Drive in McLean will accommodate recent growth and an increased demand for its services, and will house more than 1,550 employees when at full capacity, Northam said in a statement. Virginia competed with Maryland and the District of Columbia for the project.
“Virginia continues to attract industry-leading global companies like Guidehouse,” Northam said. “Our combination of world-class talent, stable business climate, and competitive operating costs has resulted in a diversified ecosystem of more than 800 corporate headquarters.”
Guidehouse provides consulting to public and commercial clients, with capabilities in management, technology and risk consulting. The company has more than 9,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally and is a Veritas Capital portfolio company.
“This move will allow us to best accommodate growth, serve our people and clients, and attract talent," said Scott McIntyre, chief executive officer of Guidehouse. "Virginia offers a highly skilled workforce and business-friendly climate, making it an ideal location for Guidehouse’s future.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority on the project and will support Guidehouse’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.
The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the state's Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.
“The Guidehouse leadership team had any number of choices to consider for the firm’s global headquarters, so it speaks volumes that they chose Fairfax County,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax Economic Development Authority. “A headquarters in Tysons Corner puts the company in the center of the largest business hub in the D.C. region and a talent pool that will be able to enjoy the growing number of amenities in the area.”
