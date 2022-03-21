Plans are still being devised for how to refloat a huge container ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay on Sunday night.
No one was injured, and as of late last week, there were no indications of any pollution, according to Maryland’s Department of the Environment.
“Right now, our focus is safely refloating the ship and getting it going,” said U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves. “It’s stuck aground outside of the navigational channel.”
At 1,095 feet long, the Hong Kong-flagged Ever Forward is longer than the Eiffel Tower is high. It’s carrying 4,964 containers of general dry goods. The Coast Guard is investigating how and why it ran aground while on its way to Norfolk, Virginia, from Baltimore.
It’s stuck roughly equal distance between the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Baltimore’s I-695 Key Bridge.
“We’re enforcing a 500-yard safety zone around the ship to provide safety for the people and the marine environment from potential safety hazards associated with the damage,” Reaves said.
The Executive Director of the Port of Baltimore tweeted that figuring out how best to free the ship involves a salvage team, and U.S. Navy architects and divers.
The Ever Forward is not blocking boat traffic, but about a year ago, the container ship Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week.
Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments. Reach her at kking@wtop.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.