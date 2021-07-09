Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is scheduled to perform at the Prince William Fairgrounds just outside Manassas July 25, and the venue says Prince William County Police will “amp up” security as a result.
Born Daniel Hernandez, the Brooklyn-born platinum-selling rapper has drawn headlines for his antics and legal troubles just as much as his music. In 2020, he was released from federal prison after serving nearly two years for charges stemming from his involvement with the violent Nine Trey street gang in New York. His decision to plead guilty to the federal charges and testify against members of the gang in return for more lenient sentencing made national headlines.
With his signature rainbow hair and face tattoos, he also gained enormous commercial success from his music beginning in 2017. His debut album “Dummy Boy” was released just after his arrest in 2018 and was later certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
“Make sure you pop out July 25 on a Sunday to Virginia at Manassas,” 6ix9ine said in an Instagram video Monday, inviting fans to the show. “I miss all my fans … I’m going to get back to you guys on why I haven’t been making music and all that, but make sure you pop out, I love you.”
Hernandez will be performing as part of the Spanish Festival that day at the fairgrounds. The event is being organized by Promex Productions, a musical promotion company. A representative from the company couldn’t immediately answer questions about the event, but general admission concert tickets on the Promex website were listed at $80. Hernandez, whose mother is originally from Mexico and whose father is Puerto Rican, raps and sings in both English and Spanish.
Diane Burke, the director of business operations for the Prince William Fair, said the venue wasn’t aware that the rapper would be performing when Promex booked the fairgrounds for the event, but that didn’t change the status of the festival.
“The police have been in touch and all that about a month ago,” Burke told InsideNoVa. “They’re just going to amp up their security.”
Representatives from the police department were not immediately available for comment.
Even before his federal charges relating to the Blood gang affiliate, some venues considered the rapper a risk based on his public feuds with other rappers and celebrities. Since his cooperation with prosecutors aided in the convictions of 11 other gang members, many have speculated that he would be a target for retaliation, but he has continued some of his public presence through social media and performances since his post-release house arrest ended. Last September, he released his second studio album, titled “Tattle Tales.”
As we live in a culture that likes to cancel appearances for difference of opinion (at universities, sporting events, concerts, etc), I'm debating if it's a surprise that this is going forward. Maybe this artist has some encouraging words for his fans and is on a new track, it's hard to know based on the article.
