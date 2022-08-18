The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant appears to be nearly ready for its opening.
Social media users have recently taken to posting photos of the Manassas Park building, which appears to be nearing completion. Cook Out signs on the building’s façade appear to be fully installed.
According to a report in The Burn, an online news and entertainment website in Loudoun County, the location has a target opening at the end of August or near the start of September and is already staffed up.
The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and more. It has more than 200 locations across the southeast, but the Manassas Park location will be the chain’s first foray into northern Virginia or the DMV area. Its northernmost location as of right now is in Winchester.
InsideNoVa’s attempts to reach representatives for the chain have so far been unsuccessful.
