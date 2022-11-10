The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park.
The eatery at 8502 Centreville Road began welcoming customers Saturday, and social media users reported the drive-through line was dozens deep shortly after opening.
The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and more. It has more than 200 locations across the Southeast, but the Manassas Park location is the chain’s first foray into the Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C., region. Its northernmost location as of now is in Winchester.
