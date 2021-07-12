The dog days of summer are here. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s around the D.C. region through all of this week, with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
In response, Prince William County is offering its libraries as cooling centers today and Tuesday amid the hot and humid conditions.
Highs today and Tuesday are expected to reach 95 to 96 degrees, with high humidity making extended time outdoors dangerous, the National Weather Service says.
Any member of the public who needs to seek shelter from the heat can visit a Prince William County main library from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or a neighborhood library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For locations, click here.
In Manassas Park, the Community Center is open as a cooling center for anyone who needs it during regular business hours. The center is at 99 Adams St.
